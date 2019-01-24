Global Inequality Explained In Three Numbers

Just how bad is global wealth inequality? These are the most shocking findings from Oxfam's annual report. 💸📈
67 comments
Akash D.02/18/2019 06:46
MuSt crUsH CaPiTaliSm
Zachi D.02/14/2019 13:58
No jealousy , they get rich for what they sow.
Sharma R.02/14/2019 11:46
They've been working to earn that much money for years. Some are working for decades. What's the problem in that? Poverty is not their fault.
Prasad K.02/12/2019 04:38
How unfair it's really is. it doesn't really matter. Cause money can never make you happy. If you think that if you will distribute all the money to everyone equally. It will be back to 1% in 3-5 years. Stay free stay happy.
Sacid A.02/09/2019 22:52
Greed is Good Although am not billionaire
Alex J.02/08/2019 14:15
Where is Jeff's wife😂😂
Avijit D.02/07/2019 16:43
So what's your point? They did scams to earn it?? Fuck you.. They earned it. And we need them as well...! If you can't earn money then it's most probably for two reason, 1. You're not enough talented to earn money. 2. Your country isn't capable of giving you your proper fees! And you want them to stop earning just because you're poor?
Sohail A.02/05/2019 22:31
ye dekh
Asif N.02/04/2019 10:30
The results would be catastrophic if this continues..... I think the proletariat must get United to destroy the system
Chetan S.02/04/2019 04:32
Don’t blame the rich . All that is wrong is with economics . All those tax makers, economists, bureaucrats, middlemen, tax agents who rely upon rich, 3rd parties 😋 most of these guys rely upon rich and rich rely upon their hard work and talents.
Tony K.02/02/2019 13:54
Langol eigi MINAI macha du kamdourige khangbra,santhi loubado😁😁😁
Fajlul H.01/31/2019 17:02
Sir lower assam maker union
Shaik T.01/31/2019 14:54
So we have compulsion in charity
Syed S.01/30/2019 21:25
yes ,we need to care about financially poor people so that they can uplift themselves but blaming the rich for the fate of poor is wrong here. The billionaires mentioned in this video have worked hard to achieve this,they are shaping future. There will always be class division, trying to avoid this is futile.
SaiRam A.01/30/2019 16:31
It’s a modified parito’s principle. The world’s 80% of economy is controlled by 20% of the people. It’s not because of the richness in money, but it’s because of the richness in their minds.
Haroon R.01/30/2019 13:59
See
Jeewan D.01/30/2019 03:35
This video is for ugly asses who sleeps whole day thinking bill gates will give them money instead of doing work 😂😂 Irony is Oxfam itself has not declared their asset yet 😂
Iqbal A.01/29/2019 18:59
Islamic banking is the only solution to maintain the economic balance
Lokhande S.01/29/2019 16:53
Bussness Class Exploitery Parasites Brahmin BANIYA Class Supremacy😈😈😈🤐🤐
Sushma S.01/29/2019 14:51
In India poor or common people birth 5-10 children and think Mukesh Ambani feed their children because he is rich wtf they are rich because of their hard word , intelligence and sacrifice .,....lazy idiots sits at home and make that kinds of Shitty videos.