India's Cavernous Wealth Gap And How To Fix It
The top 10% richest Indians own almost 75% of the country's wealth. That leaves around 1.2 BILLION people with what's left. How can we reduce India's wealth gap? 😮
01/24/2020 4:57 AMupdated: 01/24/2020 9:25 AM
Vasanthakumar D.2 days
How sad is that
Rana G.4 days
wealth gap means nothing, we should be concerned about the growth of the country and reduction of poverty. Every provocation of envy and jealousy will meet devastative consequences.
Sayan A.4 days
That's Thatcheronomics bruh! His policies are all a repeat of those made by most successful & most discussed world leaders of yore! Actually his tenure is like any Farah Khan movie... comes with a lot of promise & glitz, scenes & posters cut & pasted from world cinema, dud 2nd half, panned by critics but still earns 100+ crores & declared a blockbuster.
Ho S.4 days
Yes it's called
Pardhu M.4 days
Billionaires are pointless and selfish people
Saurabh S.4 days
You start first.
Pandey P.4 days
When bruit India will share his profit to his employee and donate to needy person this way only this problem may solve
Sanjeev S.4 days
How congress looted ? Generations sacrificed life for the country. Bhakts are blindly believing Modi s lies. During congress we got Security Education Health Jobs .
Waran R.4 days
Enforce special law for rich people where minor offence done by rich people is to be punished with death penalty such as encounter by Hydrebad Police. That could reduce the number of rich people. Juz my 2 cents
Mohammad N.5 days
Good work Brut 👍👍👍👍👍👍 U r actually showing where we r heading . 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
Raghav S.5 days
In america its 1% owning 80% of wealth so wats ur point
Rahul D.5 days
Brut is not showing it in global perspective.
Sudhan S.5 days
No chance we cannot match the gap
Piyush S.5 days
The biggest problem is that the People who are raising this issue are intended to break the families in the name of money
Sebastin B.5 days
India’s social structure has been men work and women take care of children and home. So far in many aspects, this has been best structure to raise as family. Yet, problem is women are unpaid for this job . Hence the one who earns money becomes superior (sexist economy). Hence, if a law prposed that in families wherr women are housewives, half of men’s salary should be deposited to women account and share may increase based on number of children they have .. crazy idea but it might work
Manojkumar C.5 days
I agree that many Indian women are not earning money but they are not jobless. In my view Taking care of family is major role in a family. If you calculate in the form of money, it'll support more to family. Women empowerment doesn't only mean that earning money.In our tradition Our homes lead by mother and supported by Father. Love and affection towards the family gives happiness, we don't calculate happiness only in form of money, even though money is so important for family. I agree that men should extend their help to women at home. Women are always free to work. Many men in India should give utmost respect for their contribution to family.
Brut India5 days
To shed light on the inequality further, Oxfan revealed details to show how 22 richest men now have more wealth than all the women in Africa: https://www.financialexpress.com/lifestyle/worlds-22-richest-men-have-more-wealth-than-all-women-in-africa/1829559/
Krishnaprasad Y.5 days
Who's responsible for this. Its ofcourse Congress. Please highlight that they looted the country
Sumit A.5 days
By making everyone equally poor ,
Ravi S.5 days
By fucking brutt indiscminatly