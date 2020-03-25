back

India’s Labour And The Lockdown

Some Indian companies are helping daily wagers survive the lockdown. 👏

03/25/2020 3:32 PM
56 comments

  • David K.
    5 days

    deserved to be rich..heroes

  • Sandy R.
    6 days

    God bless all those gud human cm fwd for the gud cause

  • Deepa B.
    6 days

    Applaud 👏👏👏👏👏

  • Bhishma P.
    6 days

    That's the spirit,the country needs.keep it up.

  • Umakant M.
    6 days

    Any idea for INDIABULLS PVT.LTD.... I am working there.......

  • Basavaraj M.
    7 days

    Rahul Bajaj is a biggest lier he is the worst employer in the world

  • N M.
    7 days

    Where is Sonia Gandhi, the RICHEST lady,

  • Rajeev P.
    03/31/2020 14:24

    We salute them

  • Abdus S.
    03/31/2020 11:30

    😂Nirmala...

  • Amit K.
    03/31/2020 08:43

    किसी के पास कोई जानकारी हैं कि विश्व में दस सबसे ज्यादा अमीर औरतों में शामिल इटली वाली बाई ने कितने रूपये दिये?

  • Vijay S.
    03/30/2020 17:48

    What we learn from this it's our country's people who are help when there is a crisis not any foreign companies which we purchase (u know what I'm saying).

  • Mamuani T.
    03/30/2020 14:10

    Its great to hear Humanity exist . May God Bless them abundantly in turn of what they did.

  • Vivek S.
    03/30/2020 10:22

    kejriwal chutiya bana raha hai Kuch nahi de raha hai ye

  • Jagat V.
    03/30/2020 08:05

    they should , try to create perm.asset like hospital also all state covering whole india .think about it .

  • Rameshwar V.
    03/30/2020 05:17

    Humanity is still alive in Bharat, we will serve together to our poor and needy people 🙏

  • Krishna S.
    03/29/2020 17:07

    Abe kejriwal tere baap nahi, humare tax ke paise hai gandu..... 😠😠😠

  • Vishwanath K.
    03/29/2020 11:28

    Capitalists making us fools! In the name of VIRUS they are making profits!

  • Biswjit D.
    03/29/2020 04:30

    They are arkitect of INDIA proud for them

  • Samuel M.
    03/29/2020 02:09

    I don't see Ambani's contribution, unlike other billionaires.

  • Elamaran S.
    03/28/2020 20:26

    Why this ambani ashani or any gujarathi group who make loads of money from govt. Never bother to help govt or people ...