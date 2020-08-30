back
Ladakh Homestay Owner Knits Sweaters to Survive
Like thousands of others in the tourism industry, Yangchen Dolma is struggling to keep her homestay afloat in Leh. She is being supported by a new campaign that is trying to help small businesses like hers in the sector.
08/30/2020 2:57 PM
- 36.2k
- 488
- 9
9 comments
Kunal B.2 days
🙏🙏
Ramchand K.2 days
God bless
Brut India2 days
CORRECTION: The video erroneously mentions Yang, but the name is Yangchen.
Robert L.3 days
What? She doesn't have a saving?
Sadashivan N.3 days
As for the hand knitted sweaters ,there is good demand in domestic market the knitters may not get very fancy price what foreigners may give. I myself use to sell lot of hand knitted sweaters in my store in Bangalore (Ravis Craft Shop)
Ramchand K.3 days
May God Bless
Saima K.3 days
It was shut since 2019/05 /August. Since revocation of 370A
Nitasha N.3 days
Hope everything goes back to normal soon and people get their job back 🙏
Brut India5 days
Learn more about the campaign here: https://www.standwithtravel.org/