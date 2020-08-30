back

Ladakh Homestay Owner Knits Sweaters to Survive

Like thousands of others in the tourism industry, Yangchen Dolma is struggling to keep her homestay afloat in Leh. She is being supported by a new campaign that is trying to help small businesses like hers in the sector.

08/30/2020 2:57 PM
  • 36.2k
  • 9

    Ladakh Homestay Owner Knits Sweaters to Survive

9 comments

  • Kunal B.
    2 days

    🙏🙏

  • Ramchand K.
    2 days

    God bless

  • Brut India
    2 days

    CORRECTION: The video erroneously mentions Yang, but the name is Yangchen.

  • Robert L.
    3 days

    What? She doesn't have a saving?

  • Sadashivan N.
    3 days

    As for the hand knitted sweaters ,there is good demand in domestic market the knitters may not get very fancy price what foreigners may give. I myself use to sell lot of hand knitted sweaters in my store in Bangalore (Ravis Craft Shop)

  • Ramchand K.
    3 days

    May God Bless

  • Saima K.
    3 days

    It was shut since 2019/05 /August. Since revocation of 370A

  • Nitasha N.
    3 days

    Hope everything goes back to normal soon and people get their job back 🙏

  • Brut India
    5 days

    Learn more about the campaign here: https://www.standwithtravel.org/

