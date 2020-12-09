back

Mukesh Ambani's Effusive Praise For PM Modi

Experts are sceptical but PM Modi still has a taker for his $5 trillion economy target in India's richest man. The surge in Mukesh Ambani's wealth refused to slow down despite a crushing pandemic this year...

09/12/2020 1:27 PM
  • 349.7K
  • 586

554 comments

  • Mini S.
    2 days

    Everyone is cursing 🤬 you Modimonsters team... श्राप से नहीं बचोगे । 🐜 पड़ेंगे तुम सबको।

  • Yogesh P.
    2 days

    Both crooks

  • Arzan J.
    3 days

    https://fb.watch/2tjjsA0L5g/

  • Pawan P.
    4 days

    People Literally Don't have Any Proof about Modi Ambani adani Connection But still they Run their Mouth like a Freaking Moron!🤷🏻‍♂️

  • Joseph P.
    5 days

    Whether India who become What you said or not, you already achieved its peak with the blessings of your Modi Chacha!!!

  • Kishore L.
    5 days

    Yes India can !!! Jai Shree Raam 🙏🙏🙏🪔

  • Imtiyaaz K.
    5 days

    Yes sir only reliance will with adani

  • Ravi C.
    5 days

    Shame. What the hell

  • Ghosh A.
    5 days

    The businessmen at the grassroot levels are going down. Pple are going jobless. And 5 trillion now! 🤣 First things first What was that 20 lakh crore package blah blah. Thali bajao candle jalao bas! Aur sapna dekhta raho 🤑

  • Prabhjot S.
    6 days

    Lol.. it’s Econ-omy not Eco-nomy Mukesh 😂

  • Syed F.
    6 days

    Day dreamers

  • Syed M.
    6 days

    Script padra

  • Himanshu R.
    6 days

    Look how strong our nation is just few will make it to 5 trillion bravo.👍

  • Mohammed A.
    6 days

    When vikas is limited to him,adani and other cooperates so u got to praise the one who has led them to vikas in buisness

  • Gogoi S.
    6 days

    Haha Ambani can also make our PM speak toota foota english..... Uncle Hindi me hi bol lete......😄

  • Hamdoon A.
    6 days

    Hahaha he is.going.to.get a tax relief wait n.watch marketing.strategy

  • Sumit B.
    6 days

    तुम लोगों की बहुत जल रही है दिख रहा है कि कैसे स्वदेशी जियो का बहिष्कार और विदेशी वोडाफोन इंडिया एयरटेल का स्वागत किया जा रहा है। गधों अगर अंबानी की जायदाद 5 ट्रिलियन भी हो जाए तो भी वो भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था में ही गिनी जाएगी 5 ट्रिलियन डॉलर को अंबानी अपने बैंक खाते में नहीं रखेगा उससे तुम्हारे जैसे बेरोजगारों को रोजगार मिलेगा जाहिलों😁

  • Khan B.
    6 days

    1.3 billion hai indian na ki sirf 1 billion

  • Khan B.
    6 days

    Ambani chutiya bna rha modi ko

  • Richard S.
    6 days

    What the hell are talking about your jio service is much slower than 3g ......n u r talking about digital shame stupid cowdung

