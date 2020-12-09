back
Mukesh Ambani's Effusive Praise For PM Modi
Experts are sceptical but PM Modi still has a taker for his $5 trillion economy target in India's richest man. The surge in Mukesh Ambani's wealth refused to slow down despite a crushing pandemic this year...
09/12/2020 1:27 PM
- 349.7K
- 3.3K
- 586
554 comments
Mini S.2 days
Everyone is cursing 🤬 you Modimonsters team... श्राप से नहीं बचोगे । 🐜 पड़ेंगे तुम सबको।
Yogesh P.2 days
Both crooks
Arzan J.3 days
https://fb.watch/2tjjsA0L5g/
Pawan P.4 days
People Literally Don't have Any Proof about Modi Ambani adani Connection But still they Run their Mouth like a Freaking Moron!🤷🏻♂️
Joseph P.5 days
Whether India who become What you said or not, you already achieved its peak with the blessings of your Modi Chacha!!!
Kishore L.5 days
Yes India can !!! Jai Shree Raam 🙏🙏🙏🪔
Imtiyaaz K.5 days
Yes sir only reliance will with adani
Ravi C.5 days
Shame. What the hell
Ghosh A.5 days
The businessmen at the grassroot levels are going down. Pple are going jobless. And 5 trillion now! 🤣 First things first What was that 20 lakh crore package blah blah. Thali bajao candle jalao bas! Aur sapna dekhta raho 🤑
Prabhjot S.6 days
Lol.. it’s Econ-omy not Eco-nomy Mukesh 😂
Syed F.6 days
Day dreamers
Syed M.6 days
Script padra
Himanshu R.6 days
Look how strong our nation is just few will make it to 5 trillion bravo.👍
Mohammed A.6 days
When vikas is limited to him,adani and other cooperates so u got to praise the one who has led them to vikas in buisness
Gogoi S.6 days
Haha Ambani can also make our PM speak toota foota english..... Uncle Hindi me hi bol lete......😄
Hamdoon A.6 days
Hahaha he is.going.to.get a tax relief wait n.watch marketing.strategy
Sumit B.6 days
तुम लोगों की बहुत जल रही है दिख रहा है कि कैसे स्वदेशी जियो का बहिष्कार और विदेशी वोडाफोन इंडिया एयरटेल का स्वागत किया जा रहा है। गधों अगर अंबानी की जायदाद 5 ट्रिलियन भी हो जाए तो भी वो भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था में ही गिनी जाएगी 5 ट्रिलियन डॉलर को अंबानी अपने बैंक खाते में नहीं रखेगा उससे तुम्हारे जैसे बेरोजगारों को रोजगार मिलेगा जाहिलों😁
Khan B.6 days
1.3 billion hai indian na ki sirf 1 billion
Khan B.6 days
Ambani chutiya bna rha modi ko
Richard S.6 days
What the hell are talking about your jio service is much slower than 3g ......n u r talking about digital shame stupid cowdung