Nirav Modi Profile

This billionaire jeweller has had a dramatic career that's ended with him being a suspect at the centre of India's largest-ever bank fraud.

02/19/2018 1:26 PM
  • 501.5k
  • 276

167 comments

  • Md J.
    03/25/2019 01:37

    this is wht happens wen you elect a Chai wala as your PM :)

  • Shivam V.
    03/24/2019 05:39

    Ye bhi sale atankwadiyon se kam nahi hain.

  • Steven S.
    01/19/2019 22:52

    These Hindus are biggest fraud of world

  • Sanjay H.
    01/06/2019 21:37

    He’s a fraud

  • Manan M.
    02/21/2018 15:05

    Bro yehi tha woh!!!

  • Charlotte S.
    02/20/2018 13:08

    this is why you should let kids do what they want

  • Ashish P.
    02/20/2018 13:03

    seeee

  • Shagun C.
    02/20/2018 12:50

    .........dekh bhai dekh

  • Bithin R.
    02/20/2018 12:43

    Motherchod

  • Raaj M.
    02/20/2018 12:41

    Nehruji made him do it!!

  • Anwar K.
    02/20/2018 12:24

    Ye galat nahi kiya pm desh ko saaf kara ye Bank ko 😁😁😇🤗 modi modi bhai

  • Guddu P.
    02/20/2018 12:02

    High profile chor

  • Shah A.
    02/20/2018 11:59

    itne paise india koi mila oh tha. toh. aaj indai dubia. baan jaata tha nirav modi. jise waale. koi paise mile ge toh. samajo india garib baan jaaya gaa

  • Ankit A.
    02/20/2018 11:53

    Just bring him back and give him to public .Then we will decide

  • Muhammed I.
    02/20/2018 11:49

    Mehul choksi looks so choked up..

  • Guneshwar D.
    02/20/2018 11:43

    Ye madarchod sab politician mile hai Sb corrupt hai Every people pay tax n pay the loan against nirav modi madar

  • Nikunj D.
    02/20/2018 11:43

    Maaaayo

  • Shruti D.
    02/20/2018 11:42

    Jatin Kashyap

  • Madhuri S.
    02/20/2018 11:37

    Namratha Raj

  • Saadat M.
    02/20/2018 11:13

    "The glamorous scammer... with a Fellowship in Crony Capitalism...