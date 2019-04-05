back

Politicians Literally Gear Up For Elections

This business' biggest consumers are politicians. 🚙🚘🗳

04/05/2019
17 comments

  • Mohan C.
    04/30/2019 01:30

    Most number of murders happen in Kerala I think

  • Arun K.
    04/29/2019 14:01

    What a way to push black money

  • Saggy P.
    04/19/2019 04:28

    this looks massive bro

  • Ranjith S.
    04/18/2019 04:45

    And Brut butt is burning 1000 Degree...

  • Kumar G.
    04/18/2019 04:22

    I want ban on these vehicles Because constitution gives equality and everyone is equal under law🤗

  • Nikul P.
    04/17/2019 05:47

    Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party

  • Hemraj B.
    04/15/2019 19:52

    Good work

  • Reid G.
    04/10/2019 20:28

    Need to bulletproof Autorickshaws and Maruti Omni....

  • Devasani S.
    04/09/2019 16:37

    If modification is illegal for normal people then why should the politicians will get a modifed vechile ...these vechiles should be company bulit ...if not these vehicles should treat as illegal only

  • Nigel C.
    04/09/2019 15:12

    Why do Politicians need bullet proof vehicles and using tax payers money to spend lakhs and crores on such luxury? Politicians can't hire private security agencies for protection detail and Politicians can't pay from their own pocket money.

  • Devaraj S.
    04/05/2019 17:26

    It's people money they are spending not from there pocket. corrupted people

  • Antony J.
    04/05/2019 11:11

    Stop nonsense showing tearing indian note

  • Bharat M.
    04/05/2019 10:48

    Kalin bhaiya. 😂 😂 😂

  • Gaurav S.
    04/05/2019 08:30

    who does fucking arc welding on an automotive body 🤓

  • Nakul D.
    04/05/2019 06:58

    What a knowledge shedding post Thank you for giving us this very sensitive piece of information we required in our life 🙏

  • Charlie B.
    04/05/2019 06:56

    dr to sabko hi lgta h

  • Shanila H.
    04/05/2019 05:47

    Saving their lives using new technologies but putting common people lives at risk...