Pranab Mukherjee’s Economy Lesson To The BJP

No one had expected Pranab Mukherjee to school the Modi government on this issue.

07/20/2019 2:58 AM
Politics

199 comments

  • Singh K.
    08/20/2019 05:51

    In bhosdiwalo ne sare anti government videos sponsored kiye hue hai, madarchodo maine tumhare page unlike kar diya, mujhe nahi dekhna tumhara ye fake proppganda, apni ma ke bhosde me dalo isko, bore krna band karo

  • Alam S.
    08/20/2019 05:40

    Yarr isko Bharat Ratna kyu Mila kya Kiya h isne desh k liye

  • Mounik S.
    08/19/2019 06:13

    Lol man that was the point that you can only do 1.8 trillion , which should have been much more if you people would have served the country rather than serving the high command

  • Digvijay S.
    08/19/2019 02:40

    He has all rights to critic and say his words for congress, it's part of democracy but 55 ys 1.8 trillion dollar and in 10 yrs 5 trillion dollar economy. Kuch to hai difference. Modi hai to mumkin hai

  • Vivek T.
    08/18/2019 19:34

    Aakhir apna pidi wala rang dikha diya... Indian bolke last main kangress ko hi sab de diya... Hahaah... Kutte ki dum

  • Şàñjàý K.
    08/18/2019 18:54

    Brut india.,, bhailog milta kitna congressi o se..o to batla de

  • Vaibhav K.
    08/18/2019 17:20

    Congratulations

  • محمد ش.
    08/18/2019 16:09

    😂😂 India already has The KOHINOR 💩👈 as long as you keep believing cow dung is not less valuable than daimondwIndia

  • Suman M.
    08/18/2019 14:52

    Right thus the current govt awarded him the highest civilian award

  • Jijo P.
    08/18/2019 12:07

    True

  • Pakshil A.
    08/18/2019 07:33

    India and China were exactly at the same level till 1970s. 40 years later India was at $1.8 trillion while China was at $9.6 trillion. Ghanta strong foundation 😂

  • Mohd S.
    08/18/2019 06:48

    😁😁😁

  • Ayushmaan S.
    08/18/2019 05:13

    Congrats !! Now he is speaking the language of the opposition. Never expected a person of such high cadre to become another puppet of Sonia ji. He is not briefing us about the foundation of congress. He is laying his foundation for his after retirement plans 😂😂

  • Atrey A.
    08/18/2019 03:24

    Aakhir kar gandhi ka Namak khaya hai. Kabhi to ada karega. Aur to aur he is bengali. Kisi Ek kaa support bhi kaise kare

  • Dattaraj F.
    08/18/2019 01:18

    Older one

  • Sunil S.
    08/17/2019 16:50

    Bete ko set karne ki mahboori.....

  • Atharv S.
    08/17/2019 08:57

    Mukhurjee is no one man he sees his intrest

  • Swapan K.
    08/16/2019 17:44

    Kaka kalo dhan ta dekhun na pls

  • Gopi M.
    08/16/2019 13:51

    That is why India is still a developing country since independence. Had your party worked sincerely India would hv been a super power by now.

  • Kapuipii P.
    08/16/2019 09:44

    Nailed it.