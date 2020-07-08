back
Raghuram Rajan On Propelling India’s Economy Forward
The former governor of RBI talks about the economic impact of the pandemic and trends like cryptocurrencies that India should focus on. Thanks to Indiapodcasts for the footage!
08/07/2020 5:27 AM
14 comments
Mohamed A.a day
This man speaks sense. Unfortunately, we are not making use of him, just because he is favoured by Congress. The ruling party can atleast take his expertise, without him being on any govt post.
Jesuraj P.a day
We love you ❣️ Sir, In this bad administration of of this Government plans.Please guide India.............
Aditya J.2 days
Shahid M.3 days
Madari modi made India failed state lockdown in kashmir became lockdown on whole India in every aspects it is wrath of God India facing in shape of coronavirus calamity
Sabeena S.3 days
Rbi has no pity for middleclass or poor.
Pawan T.3 days
Thank you sir. Your are best economist that india ever produced.
Ashok B.3 days
Following you Mr Raghu Rajan
Brijendra K.3 days
Why we need to trust the R राजन is only &only &best ecomomist till now, he is just one ऑफ़ many RBI Governers accomplished their जॉब,retired unknowingly,what makes him look differently, just because he dares or being used by some powerful family to sponcered oppose-pose, doesn't prove he is worth notice close रघुराम राजन chapter ऑफ़ best economist he performed average in His tennure, honestly say then,below एवरेज
Arooshi J.3 days
I believe he is the only former RBI governor Indians still turn to discuss the economic crisis of the country. Although he is among those whose observations, perceptions and conclusions are worth referring to...it would be much better if he is respected enough to be part of the nation's economic decision making process.
Abhik G.3 days
Sanmay3 days
We Indians are often late to the party. China capitalised on the crypto market a decade ago and placed themselves among the leaders of cryptocurrency. The crypto market continues to grow embracing Digital Revolution, privacy and efficiency. Indian, meanhwile, is working on a crypto ban. The President, ministers, judges, civil officers and others to a name a few, own 50% of the estimated black money in our country. Their privacy is of utmost concern but the privacy of the common is 'threatening' to the nation. No surprises that India always leads from the bottom. Apparently, the premier institutes of India harbour and train useless youth adding to the rusties leading the country.
Karthik M.3 days
CRYPTO CURRENCY for govt contract payment : Timely payment to contractor/companies from both state/central government for works they have already completed is an issue.. If a company completes a govt work for rs.100( for example). Then the govt department should immediately allocate 100 crypto units to the company .If the company wants it could wait and exchange the crypto units for hard cash from the govt once the fund is available with the particular govt department. Or The company could sell the crypto units to banks or even ordinary citizens at a discount if they require the money urgently THE GOVT SHOULD ALLOW PAYMENT OF 10% of INCOME TAX OR CORPORATE TAX THROUGH CRYPTO UNITS TO BRING DEMAND FOR THE CRYPTO CURRENCY
Shama P.3 days
Sir your thoughts are good. But here in the US nothing is working. Indian.,But US resident.
