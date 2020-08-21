back
Rahul Gandhi On Job Losses, Slow Economy
“Mock me... Don’t believe me... But wait for 6-7 months.” Rahul Gandhi is back with an alarming prediction. This time about the economy.
08/21/2020 1:27 PM
- 343.2k
- 11.7k
- 1.2k
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
1064 comments
Adarsh P.a day
parvaledu ra ee matram aina undi veediki.
Pavan M.a day
Pappu hai
Milan D.2 days
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Mahesh Y.2 days
Abhi bhi chamche Har nahi man rahe..
Mahesh Y.2 days
He is recorded under guidance of His PR team...koe to lift kara do pappu ko lift kara do..
Sum D.2 days
Pappu khud berojgar hai
Dipendra R.3 days
इसमे तेरे हि बाप दादा का कमि कमजोरी है !!!
Rishabh K.3 days
Phle isko koi khud rojagar do yaar 😂😂
Wilfred R.3 days
Rahul Gandhi should shut the f*** up and remember one thing those who follow him should eat shit and die soon
Preet S.3 days
Bhai u are right but you shouldn't lead Congress
Vinod R.3 days
Gand mara .
Syed T.3 days
Keep it up...
Shyam B.3 days
Ha ha ha.... Such an illiterate this man thinks of his joker fans.
Satpaul G.4 days
You will newer get rojgarbecause you aren’t qualified
Presha C.4 days
Pandemic has made a lot of people unemployed. There r businesses going out of market. However, to think and state that the situation will be the same for years, is a little exaggerated. And its not that the rulling party is not doing anything. It is the "middle men", where all the opportunities are eaten up. There needs to be very fundamental changes required for India. And untill and unless we don't unite and think of greater good. Progress is not happening. The same has happened when Britishers came, if we would have been one. The time would have so different.
Tabassum S.4 days
I agree
Fakhrudeen A.4 days
Am also one who lost their jobs 😥😥😥
Shiva T.4 days
I'm a simple man....I see Rahul Gandhi....I give a laughing reaction.....let's hope this forever upcoming comedian makes sense some day...
Chandar P.4 days
I agree with him.... conid should have been an opportunity to create 20s crores of jobs, l Not lose them .... rahul had a plan to make this a reality......
Nithin A.4 days
Chutia