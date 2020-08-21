back

Rahul Gandhi On Job Losses, Slow Economy

“Mock me... Don’t believe me... But wait for 6-7 months.” Rahul Gandhi is back with an alarming prediction. This time about the economy.

08/21/2020 1:27 PM
  • 343.2k
  • 1.2k

Portraits

  1. 2:19

    India's Fiercest Force Of Nature

  2. 3:41

    Right Back To Frontlines After Covid

  3. 1:55

    Dombivali & The Rahane Doppelganger

  4. 7:15

    APJ Abdul Kalam's Formula For Knowledge

  5. 3:06

    A Mental Health Plea For India's Parents

  6. 3:16

    Ambulance Delivers Live Organs In Exceptional Time

1064 comments

  • Adarsh P.
    a day

    parvaledu ra ee matram aina undi veediki.

  • Pavan M.
    a day

    Pappu hai

  • Milan D.
    2 days

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Mahesh Y.
    2 days

    Abhi bhi chamche Har nahi man rahe..

  • Mahesh Y.
    2 days

    He is recorded under guidance of His PR team...koe to lift kara do pappu ko lift kara do..

  • Sum D.
    2 days

    Pappu khud berojgar hai

  • Dipendra R.
    3 days

    इसमे तेरे हि बाप दादा का कमि कमजोरी है !!!

  • Rishabh K.
    3 days

    Phle isko koi khud rojagar do yaar 😂😂

  • Wilfred R.
    3 days

    Rahul Gandhi should shut the f*** up and remember one thing those who follow him should eat shit and die soon

  • Preet S.
    3 days

    Bhai u are right but you shouldn't lead Congress

  • Vinod R.
    3 days

    Gand mara .

  • Syed T.
    3 days

    Keep it up...

  • Shyam B.
    3 days

    Ha ha ha.... Such an illiterate this man thinks of his joker fans.

  • Satpaul G.
    4 days

    You will newer get rojgarbecause you aren’t qualified

  • Presha C.
    4 days

    Pandemic has made a lot of people unemployed. There r businesses going out of market. However, to think and state that the situation will be the same for years, is a little exaggerated. And its not that the rulling party is not doing anything. It is the "middle men", where all the opportunities are eaten up. There needs to be very fundamental changes required for India. And untill and unless we don't unite and think of greater good. Progress is not happening. The same has happened when Britishers came, if we would have been one. The time would have so different.

  • Tabassum S.
    4 days

    I agree

  • Fakhrudeen A.
    4 days

    Am also one who lost their jobs 😥😥😥

  • Shiva T.
    4 days

    I'm a simple man....I see Rahul Gandhi....I give a laughing reaction.....let's hope this forever upcoming comedian makes sense some day...

  • Chandar P.
    4 days

    I agree with him.... conid should have been an opportunity to create 20s crores of jobs, l Not lose them .... rahul had a plan to make this a reality......

  • Nithin A.
    4 days

    Chutia

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.