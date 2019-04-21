back
Saffron: The World's Most Valuable Spice
Chefs and politicians both profit from their association with this precious spice. But the benefits aren't reaching the Indian farmers who harvest it.
04/21/2019 12:01 PMupdated: 06/05/2019 9:35 AM
- 64.4k
- 1.1k
- 26
15 comments
Ashiq H.04/26/2019 17:20
Not in india but in kashmir
Gopal K.04/25/2019 10:47
Good
Salim S.04/23/2019 06:49
Oh
Abhishek S.04/22/2019 07:34
Highly biased report devoid of even basic facts! Please do your research properly before resorting to such low levels for putting BJP in a bad light!
Naveed X.04/21/2019 18:23
2 indians terrorists arrested having Link with Tamil Tigers. That's modi terrorist game before elections 😢😢😢
সুব্রত ম.04/21/2019 14:45
Wonderful
Chandra S.04/21/2019 13:08
So if Congress wins then........?
Mohammad S.04/21/2019 13:05
Amazing
Charudutt A.04/21/2019 12:50
How pathetic is this kind of journalism. Yuck.
Ram04/21/2019 12:37
Needless linking of BJP with this video. So amateurish and stupid. BJP never calls itself saffron party. The media does. Weirdos at Brut, get a fact checker and an editor. Thanks.
Mohan A.04/21/2019 12:21
Why abt Afganistan .
Samiullah G.04/21/2019 12:17
We have the world best saffron in Afghanistan, How can Brut India avoid saying that?😡
Utsav K.04/21/2019 12:17
!
Ikramul H.04/21/2019 12:16
It has great role in perfume world too
εΜι η.04/21/2019 12:15
Saffron town Pampore Kashmir 😍😍😍