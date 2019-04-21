back

Saffron: The World's Most Valuable Spice

Chefs and politicians both profit from their association with this precious spice. But the benefits aren't reaching the Indian farmers who harvest it.

04/21/2019 12:01 PMupdated: 06/05/2019 9:35 AM
  • 64.4k
  • 26

And even more

  1. Too Much Pollution = Too Little Copulation?

  2. Onion Farmer Tears Up On Falling Prices

  3. Only God Can Save Delhi From Pollution?

  4. How This Farmer Became A YouTube Star

  5. It's Tigers VS Cows

  6. Little-Known Bharat Ratna Recipients

15 comments

  • Ashiq H.
    04/26/2019 17:20

    Not in india but in kashmir

  • Gopal K.
    04/25/2019 10:47

    Good

  • Salim S.
    04/23/2019 06:49

    Oh

  • Abhishek S.
    04/22/2019 07:34

    Highly biased report devoid of even basic facts! Please do your research properly before resorting to such low levels for putting BJP in a bad light!

  • Naveed X.
    04/21/2019 18:23

    2 indians terrorists arrested having Link with Tamil Tigers. That's modi terrorist game before elections 😢😢😢

  • সুব্রত ম.
    04/21/2019 14:45

    Wonderful

  • Chandra S.
    04/21/2019 13:08

    So if Congress wins then........?

  • Mohammad S.
    04/21/2019 13:05

    Amazing

  • Charudutt A.
    04/21/2019 12:50

    How pathetic is this kind of journalism. Yuck.

  • Ram
    04/21/2019 12:37

    Needless linking of BJP with this video. So amateurish and stupid. BJP never calls itself saffron party. The media does. Weirdos at Brut, get a fact checker and an editor. Thanks.

  • Mohan A.
    04/21/2019 12:21

    Why abt Afganistan .

  • Samiullah G.
    04/21/2019 12:17

    We have the world best saffron in Afghanistan, How can Brut India avoid saying that?😡

  • Utsav K.
    04/21/2019 12:17

    !

  • Ikramul H.
    04/21/2019 12:16

    It has great role in perfume world too

  • εΜι η.
    04/21/2019 12:15

    Saffron town Pampore Kashmir 😍😍😍