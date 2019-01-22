back

Swamy On General Category Quotas

Does Centre’s pre-poll push to accord 10% quota to India’s economically weaker sections make Constitutional sense? Here’s what BJP’s Subramanian Swamy has to say.

01/08/2019 1:30 PMupdated: 08/31/2020 12:14 PM
  • 111.4k
  • 96

82 comments

  • Mgp W.
    01/22/2019 19:32

    Non sense

  • Billu D.
    01/21/2019 20:09

    हर हर मोदी घर घर मोदी मोदी मोदी मोदी मोदी

  • Surajit D.
    01/21/2019 15:03

    First time poor Muslim will be under quota , sabka sath sabka bikas nehi toh kya . BJP is a hindu based party but they are not against any other religions

  • Murugesh R.
    01/21/2019 15:00

    All r true. But people r poor from independence. We shall get vote From poor saying we r for poor from past 7. Yeara

  • Narsi R.
    01/21/2019 09:43

    मोदी सरकार

  • Anwesha T.
    01/21/2019 09:31

    Then why does financially well SC st obc get reservation. Fucked up corrupt system

  • Lakshmanan M.
    01/20/2019 08:33

    All politic gimmics with absolute insincerity.

  • Ramasamy
    01/19/2019 08:45

    https://www.facebook.com/100025320153378/posts/331482507705752/

  • Ramasamy
    01/19/2019 08:30

    பிரதமரை. கேட்டால் ஒரு டம்மிபிஸ் நடிகர் தந்தது பா சா கா. இந்தியாவை மொத்த குத்தகைக்கு கொடுத்துவிட்டு சொமாலியா நாட்டில் தஞ்சம் அடையவேண்டுயது தான் இருப்பு

  • Dipankar S.
    01/19/2019 06:05

    Confuse the people and rule them.... nice trick 🤥

  • गणेश स.
    01/18/2019 16:28

    As far as brahmins are concerned scheduled castes are concerned and vaisheyas are concerned they are in my openion having been ruleing classes, they are not entitled to reservations as a class. Lolzzzz Sc are not entitled to reservation.

  • Joseph L.
    01/18/2019 09:50

    download n send it to me on WhatsApp

  • Soumen G.
    01/18/2019 08:07

    Bjp jindabad

  • Shrikant S.
    01/18/2019 06:58

    Librandu ko har cheez pappu ki ankh se dikhti hai

  • Aman R.
    01/18/2019 02:12

    Ye sare milke humko paagal bna re,madar chod ke bache.

  • Chaitanya K.
    01/16/2019 15:21

    Where are govt jobs???

  • Maulana B.
    01/16/2019 12:40

    USA became powerful economy because of the contribution from the immigrants.. Imagine if they had introduced reservation

  • कुलदीप अ.
    01/16/2019 06:08

    Modi jindabad

  • Shiva O.
    01/16/2019 04:34

    Brilliant

  • Birendranath H.
    01/15/2019 13:58

    A person is a ECONOMICALLY BACKWARD CLASS Having a monthly income of Rs.66583/- or living in an house of 999 Sq ft or having a land below 5 acres, IS IN NOT THE JOKE OF THE CENTURY? Who is befooling whom? Now there will be fight amongst themselves because one of them is having an income of Rs. 5000/- pm is backward and another having an income of Rs.66580/- p.m. is also backward.

