Swamy On General Category Quotas
Does Centre’s pre-poll push to accord 10% quota to India’s economically weaker sections make Constitutional sense? Here’s what BJP’s Subramanian Swamy has to say.
01/08/2019 1:30 PMupdated: 08/31/2020 12:14 PM
82 comments
Mgp W.01/22/2019 19:32
Billu D.01/21/2019 20:09
Surajit D.01/21/2019 15:03
First time poor Muslim will be under quota , sabka sath sabka bikas nehi toh kya . BJP is a hindu based party but they are not against any other religions
Murugesh R.01/21/2019 15:00
All r true. But people r poor from independence. We shall get vote From poor saying we r for poor from past 7. Yeara
Narsi R.01/21/2019 09:43
Anwesha T.01/21/2019 09:31
Then why does financially well SC st obc get reservation. Fucked up corrupt system
Lakshmanan M.01/20/2019 08:33
All politic gimmics with absolute insincerity.
Ramasamy01/19/2019 08:45
Ramasamy01/19/2019 08:30
Dipankar S.01/19/2019 06:05
गणेश स.01/18/2019 16:28
As far as brahmins are concerned scheduled castes are concerned and vaisheyas are concerned they are in my openion having been ruleing classes, they are not entitled to reservations as a class. Lolzzzz Sc are not entitled to reservation.
Joseph L.01/18/2019 09:50
Soumen G.01/18/2019 08:07
Shrikant S.01/18/2019 06:58
Aman R.01/18/2019 02:12
Chaitanya K.01/16/2019 15:21
Where are govt jobs???
Maulana B.01/16/2019 12:40
USA became powerful economy because of the contribution from the immigrants.. Imagine if they had introduced reservation
कुलदीप अ.01/16/2019 06:08
Shiva O.01/16/2019 04:34
Birendranath H.01/15/2019 13:58
A person is a ECONOMICALLY BACKWARD CLASS Having a monthly income of Rs.66583/- or living in an house of 999 Sq ft or having a land below 5 acres, IS IN NOT THE JOKE OF THE CENTURY? Who is befooling whom? Now there will be fight amongst themselves because one of them is having an income of Rs. 5000/- pm is backward and another having an income of Rs.66580/- p.m. is also backward.