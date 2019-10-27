The Amazing Story of Mahua

India's had a signature alcohol for centuries and it's finally come out of the shadows. 🍹
211 comments
Venkat R.11/29/2019 11:01
I took a few pegs in MP It was pink in color...aromatic but bitter..with proper brewing and distillation with herbs we can produce high quality elixir ..Modi govt cannot think on these lines because of Show of high morality and moribund views.
Ramakrishna D.11/26/2019 01:15
Mahua in Telugu is called ippa puvvu.. The traditional drink of the tribal community
Aditya M.11/24/2019 23:54
Bipul S.11/20/2019 09:25
Manas R.11/16/2019 09:21
Ashish H.11/16/2019 07:13
Where in Goa can we get?
Prosanjeet P.11/16/2019 01:28
Imran H.11/15/2019 12:00
Liqour Damages Life..
Sakura K.11/14/2019 18:50
Debashish C.11/14/2019 18:04
Pure Mahua has a fruity flowery aroma..but is a bit sour..I had it sometimes in Ranchi..gives a stoner's high if not watered enough..but I have seen that having too much can lead to loose motions! Personally, I like and would love to see Hanria..aka Rice beer to be produced commercially.. really love the taste and also that it cures acidity and cleanses the system! Then again, it is quite volatile..have seen a plastic bottle full of rice beer blow up after being kept for some time in the sun!
Dipanjan R.11/14/2019 15:09
Aravind A.11/14/2019 10:14
Lets wait.. Lets wait untill some foreign companies take the patent so that the government could export the rawmaterials and then import the final drink for thrice its original price and label ourselves as "branded"
Nirav N.11/14/2019 01:26
Bipradip N.11/13/2019 02:56
Anit B.11/12/2019 17:32
Sandeep K.11/12/2019 15:47
It's a heritage drink ,1sly offer to God than we drink,in our language mahua is known as Madgi arkhi
Kushal P.11/12/2019 11:43
Swapneel H.11/11/2019 12:48
Nishant K.11/11/2019 08:31
Sandip A.11/10/2019 16:36
