The Centre Got The Highest Cash Transfer In History

The government will soon get Rs. 1.76 lakh crores in cash. 🤑
177 comments
Tushar W.09/18/2019 12:38
Still wonder where did she graduated in economics
Yashraj S.09/16/2019 10:04
RBI hmesa se Indian government ko Paisa deti rahi h for development works ... chahe wo koi bhi party ki gvmnt ho ha fark ye h ki is bar ka amount phle se Jada h ....Jo ki thik bhi h kiuki development par use nhi hoga Paisa to Kya kisi politicians ke Ghar m jayega
Anisur R.09/16/2019 05:49
good
Ny W.09/15/2019 17:12
Govt.is looting the public taxes, still 1.3 billion population are doing nothing just barking in the social media.. Chutiya toh public hi banegi, acche din k naam par public ki gaand mar rahi he Modi govt.
AFfu S.09/13/2019 16:10
Who is this polio attacked lady?
Ajay K.09/12/2019 13:38
Aur bhi to best kam hai usko to share kro us time soye the kya😀😃😃😄
Raj S.09/11/2019 04:05
Rbi जैसी संस्था की स्वतंत्रता बनी रहनी चाहिए। दवाब में लाकर ये काम करवाया गया है। इसके परिणाम शायद अच्छे न हो।
Sumant R.09/11/2019 02:38
So why india on list of poor country? It's a big failure of government?
ध्रुव न.09/10/2019 15:53
It's a surplus And the rbi people u r talking about Go ask a simple question Why some union banks don't accept particular series of notes ( old notes of 500 and 1000) Upa surely printed notes by unfair means Bit u don't have guts to expose then
Ansari A.09/08/2019 07:36
Ab bhi bol rahe hain ache din ayenge
Abhishek S.09/08/2019 05:06
RBI has reserved this money for emergency crisis. If such things doesn't happen in next 10years. This won't effect us. Hope so such a drastic move will help to build India. Our current govt. is famous to take big jumps & this is one of those steps. They have succeeded 90% time, so hoping they can fly in same way this time also.
Kaustav K.09/08/2019 03:04
What is Brut up to...??? Singing the song Rahul gandhi....dont forget gdp was 4.8 earlier....please learn from the gooogle atleast why is money taken from govt.... Also dont spread false news
Santosh A.09/07/2019 16:44
I don't know the macros....I can just see that in my city Surat diamond, textile & realstate are collapsing very badly ..in 25 years of my life I had not seen situation like that..
AFfu S.09/07/2019 15:26
One of the shameless and brainless govt is modi govt
Yash M.09/06/2019 05:57
😂😂
Sandeep H.09/06/2019 05:46
This is just your small mind Burka. Nothing else
Ąbîř M.09/05/2019 17:26
15 lakh to de nhi paye abtak.....!! Oor phir yea kaise doge RBI ko...??
Dinesh R.09/05/2019 16:29
Us markets at all time high....markets will go up like a rocket
Dev A.09/05/2019 13:41
Hence the traffic fines
Suman S.09/05/2019 13:39
Choukidar choooooor hai