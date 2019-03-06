back
The Free Diving Fisherwomen of Tamil Nadu
These Tamil fisherwomen have been harvesting seaweed for decades to sustain themselves and finance their children's education. But a well-intentioned ban on seaweed collection to protect the environment became an obstacle to their survival. 🌊
03/06/2019 6:34 AM
Rashmi R.04/03/2019 13:56
How skillful these women are, no oxygen mask, just basic googles and worn out gloves and they may be the last kind as new generation are not becoming divers as it very risky. Eadible seaweeds have many nutrients in them and could be used in curbing nutrional deficiency. The problem here in India is that the focus is paid on harvesting and not on cultivation, which has led to overexploiation. So, cultivating seaweeds using modern technology can help both the women getting wages and also there won't be any deficit of seaweeds.
Khushboo P.04/03/2019 09:11
The solution to a problem lies in the problem itself. I am sure they can be given employment towards helping the environment in some way.
Suryansh S.03/30/2019 12:42
Mani K.03/28/2019 17:51
It's not for decades, actually this is traditional for coastal people, Tamil fisherwomen engaged in Collecting pearls in underwater sea for past 3000 years.. and exported as far as romam empire..
Manju N.03/27/2019 17:24
u ban plunking wee for saving marine life but dnt ban caching fish from saving marine life ... oceans contains plenty of see weed which is good for health.. so stop eating fish .. let them pluck grass .. how do u think u can pluck grass full of ocean are u mad or dumb it will regrow buddy ... go vegan start realizing what to eat
Harrys H.03/25/2019 11:06
Aman M.03/24/2019 16:52
Vijay J.03/21/2019 14:58
Over there people are making mines , cutting forest I means that's totally fine. But this , Not fine.
Shalini B.03/20/2019 17:33
Vimal R.03/17/2019 16:57
Sateya P.03/17/2019 07:44
Bidyut M.03/17/2019 05:03
Abdul S.03/15/2019 12:17
Arun S.03/15/2019 04:35
Dear brut India.. they are indian fisherwomen from Tamil Nadu🙏
Fan B.03/13/2019 14:30
Fan B.03/13/2019 14:29
Visnuprasad B.03/13/2019 12:16
Purvam M.03/12/2019 12:25
So what now you're glorifying illegal work.
निहारिका अ.03/12/2019 07:01
Joan F.03/11/2019 20:32
Bastard Politicians don't give shit when they sell land to building lobbies, deforesting and here they've looted even these poor women!!