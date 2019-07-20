The Indian Scooter That Defined A Generation

Did your dad ride a Bajaj Chetak too? 🛵
Prerit S.10/15/2019 16:53
My dad had this scooter almost four decades ago ...even I used to ride
Manoj S.09/04/2019 12:32
I still drive a Chetak!!!
Ranjeet S.08/26/2019 02:30
I still ride on my 33 years old Bajaj Chetak. Still in perfect working condition, with no maintainance cost.
Priya S.08/20/2019 07:56
I remember when I was a child and my father had chetak scooter... Nd remember those rides where i used stand in front of the seat..
Bablu V.08/20/2019 02:35
Ha
Aashish C.08/19/2019 18:37
I ride my dad's good old chetak with pride
Rajpreet S.08/19/2019 15:54
Hamara Bajaj
विकाश क.08/19/2019 14:56
भोसडीके घर मे साईकल थी हीरो की, तुम्हारे बाप के पास बहुत पैसा था तब
Ankan B.08/19/2019 13:24
I learnt riding in a Bajaj Super..
Syed Z.08/19/2019 13:16
😊
Ankush K.08/19/2019 12:18
I really miss the add.. I don't why bajaj discontinued the theme song.. Bland Bharat ki buland tasvir .. Hamara bajaj.. Hamara bajaj... Still gives goosebumps
Sonu B.08/19/2019 07:54
Awesome Kitni Purani add hai wow
Amrik S.08/19/2019 06:53
No,,,but i did.....
Ritvik B.08/19/2019 03:02
My mother's aunt, and my mother both used the Chetak.
Bilal S.08/18/2019 13:20
Yes
Arvind P.08/18/2019 08:53
Yas hamne ki hay
Biswa B.08/18/2019 05:26
This model still in my garage
Aniket B.08/17/2019 12:23
Aape bajaj 😅
Satyam S.08/17/2019 11:43
I wanted to drive a scooter, but when i learn driving bike in 2009, then there were no scooters in my friend's circle only bikes & scooties were dominating the market.
Anuj S.08/17/2019 10:47
Video seems like that... Jaise bhen k lode ne ehsaan kiya hum pr... Bs loota hai... Now's it's not a secular country