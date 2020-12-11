back
The Life Of Farmer-Politician Chaudhary Charan Singh
He was first a farmer, then a prime minister. The farm laws he implemented are still celebrated today. This is his life story.
11/12/2020 6:57 AM
52 comments
Gangadhar S.a day
Greatest visionary, reformer and true farmer politician, introduced lot of progressive programmes to upliftment of farmers, Came out of Nehru's camp and proved as a great leader.
Ankit S.2 days
Started out as a pragmatist who put up the right concepts regarding India's farming. Ended up as THE biggest Opportunist who pulled apart the government just to become Prime Minister.
Ravindra D.2 days
Salute 🙏
Ashish N.2 days
Late Chaudhary Charan Singh... Visionary Leader...
Mian M.4 days
One of My favorite. 💖
Saulat N.14/12/2020 19:53
Greatest leader of all time
Mohammed H.13/12/2020 20:48
True leader..
Rishi P.13/12/2020 18:11
Chaudhary Charan Singh zindabaad....
Kumar M.13/12/2020 15:57
Devank Chaudhary🙏
Vikrant V.13/12/2020 13:01
Ideal
Robin S.13/12/2020 08:32
Only notable political voice for farmers? I think saying that would be unfair to Sir Chhotu Ram as he also deserves credit for working for indian farmers
Aftab A.13/12/2020 04:00
Charan singh and kashmir
Soumendra P.13/12/2020 02:38
Arnab Goswami @ 5:41
Jan J.12/12/2020 20:27
Brut india he is one of the guy and not only guy for farmers get your facts right Indian history is one of your tukde tukde gang leader who has orchestrated what he or she thought Indians should see and not the actual story So stop showing the one sided story charan sing contributions to the nation is important and thank him for that but when you say the only farmer bastion it is not digestible I got this😜
Anjana S.12/12/2020 15:20
Untrue
Ajay C.12/12/2020 13:34
He was a true leader 🙏🙏
Mustafa S.12/12/2020 12:14
🙏🙏🙏
Hirak D.12/12/2020 12:00
Great man and a revolutionary. As much can the bhakts try to mow down his reputation.
Shams T.12/12/2020 10:10
Well done to this icon!
Jegan K.12/12/2020 09:21
What is his name