back

The Rise And Fall Of Rana Kapoor

He was a ruthless negotiator, a financial daredevil, the bad boy of Indian banking… It made him one of India's richest men, and eventually landed him behind bars. This is the story of the man behind Yes Bank. 💸

03/11/2020 3:34 PM
  • 211.6k
  • 80

Portraits

  1. 3:28

    The Rise And Fall Of Rana Kapoor

  2. 4:15

    The Life of Leander Paes

  3. 4:56

    Faiz Ahmad Faiz: The Voice Of Revolution

  4. 4:27

    Who was Narendranath Datta? The Vivekananda Story

  5. 4:13

    Meet Vidya Balan: The Actor With A Difference

  6. 3:42

    Meet Karl Marx

66 comments

  • Virender P.
    18 hours

    Chor

  • Girija S.
    2 days

    He was not the man who built it. He was the man who actually cheated the Founder member's Widow

  • Rukhman S.
    2 days

    Informative video however, Brut missed out on how Rana Kapoor paid 2 crores to Priyanka Vadra for a painting.

  • Jawahar S.
    2 days

    Old news another crock in India What’s new?

  • Naved A.
    2 days

    https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/naivesopine/curious-case-of-closed-atms/?fbclid=IwAR0bCOaf5r6PaBjRcwDzXtS4lAT8v8taT-12jVHgumNFJ9Pk9Shdmftc_BU

  • Jain S.
    2 days

    Sab chutiya bnaa rhe hai kya rana kapoor ko pta nhii tha ye sab hoga aur raha sawal sarkar ka wo tab bhi paise k piche bawli thi aaj bhi hai rana kapoor aur uska pariwar aaj bhi mauj me hai duniya k liye jail hai aur asar padaa aap aut ham jaise aam aadmi par.

  • Subair A.
    2 days

    ..

  • Sadeep K.
    2 days

    This f**k in brut India is not aware of the actual reasons for crumbling or hiding something or you guys are also part of loots.

  • Mohsin A.
    3 days

    Most stupid banker ever destroyed his own Bank in providing money to stressed corporates

  • Michael N.
    3 days

    And an asshole if Indian banking industry

  • Hari R.
    3 days

    If the allegations of bribery and misdoing are established he deserves the stiffest jail term along with forfeiture of I'll gotten assets and stiff fines.He has belied the trust of his own board.

  • Aakash D.
    3 days

    ek time ka inspiration tha ye BKL.

  • Ajit P.
    3 days

    To chor kaun tha? Jis ke liye bank duba?

  • Ruchir T.
    3 days

    His is a Fraud and should be hanged,

  • Soumyak B.
    3 days

    In short, he is a turncoat, unethical, surreptitiously wicked right from the day when Arjun Kapoor died in terrorist attack. How can he be a Daredevil, he's only a Devil with locked horns. Don't venerate him to generate misinformation. He was depraved and continued the legacy. Karma ditched him forever. This is why I say be happy with what you have. Highly ambitious creatures always have to run and they keep on running 🏃 ....Is this a life? Shit

  • Sheena J.
    3 days

    These bastards are ruining our country like anything..... 😡

  • Don K.
    4 days

    Clean up your country your trash is overflowing!

  • Ashish P.
    4 days

    The whole system is corrupt.. India is quite awesome in corruption. 🙏

  • Abdul R.
    4 days

    Indian corporate stories just fairy tales like that our current hindutva fab and Indian politicians !! Indian economy turning out to be crooks haven!!

  • Venu B.
    4 days

    Don't glamourise such bastards