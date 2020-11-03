back
The Rise And Fall Of Rana Kapoor
He was a ruthless negotiator, a financial daredevil, the bad boy of Indian banking… It made him one of India's richest men, and eventually landed him behind bars. This is the story of the man behind Yes Bank. 💸
03/11/2020 3:34 PM
- 211.6k
- 1.8k
- 80
66 comments
Virender P.18 hours
Chor
Girija S.2 days
He was not the man who built it. He was the man who actually cheated the Founder member's Widow
Rukhman S.2 days
Informative video however, Brut missed out on how Rana Kapoor paid 2 crores to Priyanka Vadra for a painting.
Jawahar S.2 days
Old news another crock in India What’s new?
Naved A.2 days
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/naivesopine/curious-case-of-closed-atms/?fbclid=IwAR0bCOaf5r6PaBjRcwDzXtS4lAT8v8taT-12jVHgumNFJ9Pk9Shdmftc_BU
Jain S.2 days
Sab chutiya bnaa rhe hai kya rana kapoor ko pta nhii tha ye sab hoga aur raha sawal sarkar ka wo tab bhi paise k piche bawli thi aaj bhi hai rana kapoor aur uska pariwar aaj bhi mauj me hai duniya k liye jail hai aur asar padaa aap aut ham jaise aam aadmi par.
Subair A.2 days
..
Sadeep K.2 days
This f**k in brut India is not aware of the actual reasons for crumbling or hiding something or you guys are also part of loots.
Mohsin A.3 days
Most stupid banker ever destroyed his own Bank in providing money to stressed corporates
Michael N.3 days
And an asshole if Indian banking industry
Hari R.3 days
If the allegations of bribery and misdoing are established he deserves the stiffest jail term along with forfeiture of I'll gotten assets and stiff fines.He has belied the trust of his own board.
Aakash D.3 days
ek time ka inspiration tha ye BKL.
Ajit P.3 days
To chor kaun tha? Jis ke liye bank duba?
Ruchir T.3 days
His is a Fraud and should be hanged,
Soumyak B.3 days
In short, he is a turncoat, unethical, surreptitiously wicked right from the day when Arjun Kapoor died in terrorist attack. How can he be a Daredevil, he's only a Devil with locked horns. Don't venerate him to generate misinformation. He was depraved and continued the legacy. Karma ditched him forever. This is why I say be happy with what you have. Highly ambitious creatures always have to run and they keep on running 🏃 ....Is this a life? Shit
Sheena J.3 days
These bastards are ruining our country like anything..... 😡
Don K.4 days
Clean up your country your trash is overflowing!
Ashish P.4 days
The whole system is corrupt.. India is quite awesome in corruption. 🙏
Abdul R.4 days
Indian corporate stories just fairy tales like that our current hindutva fab and Indian politicians !! Indian economy turning out to be crooks haven!!
Venu B.4 days
Don't glamourise such bastards