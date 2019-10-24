What Abhijit Banerjee Truly Feels About India’s Economy

In this exclusive interview to Brut India, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee lists 3 flaws in India’s anti-slowdown push.
66 comments
Abhimanyu K.11/16/2019 04:19
Chor saale
Abhimanyu K.11/16/2019 04:16
All these nobel prizes on left and all their conclusions come to tax more, inflate more, gib monies. Getting real tired of this shit.
Bharath N.11/14/2019 07:42
Stupid fool, we saw so many jobs created in Bangalore after the tax cut
Mridul C.11/14/2019 05:36
😂🤣 Desperate brut
रजत व.11/12/2019 14:22
Is he suffering from autism?
Shamik D.11/10/2019 18:51
He is one the best in his field ..... All those who are laughing at this or think know better is doing nothing but making a fool out of themselves in the public... Unfortunately the number of ignorants has increased considerably with intelligence and sound advise and positive criticism taking a backseat under the prevailing govt. People who think petting a cow reduces blood pressure and slowdown in the automobile sector is because of increased dependence on Uber and OLA or high pollution in our cities is a conspiracy of belligerent country needs to sit at home or even better start their education right from NURSERY. Grow a Brain please !! and people blinding dancing on their tunes needs to do so even more cause at the end even you are bearing the scorch.
Anindya S.11/09/2019 13:42
How ironical is the fact that all economist Nobel laureates of India having embraced other nationalities don't even stay in India and do care to pass comments on how to run the Indian economy :)
Sourish S.11/09/2019 08:26
There's no evidence that large tax cuts for corporate sectors will revive economy Me: There's no evidence that an economist predicted any recession accurately or brought any practical reforms! To kya kare desh se nikal de😂
Sudeep K.11/07/2019 07:50
dekhna is landoore ko
Rahul S.11/06/2019 03:04
Bengali disgrace
Rahul S.11/06/2019 03:04
Monkey
প্রিয়ম ম.11/06/2019 02:12
And as usual he has nothing to offer to improve this.
Avirup C.11/05/2019 15:05
please kichu bol :) deep kichu bolte chaye xD
Anubhav V.11/04/2019 19:40
Illuminati agent
Uday P.11/03/2019 17:24
It is very important to understand the behavioral aspects of the people more importantly the poorer section. It is lack of awesomeness and opportunity that poverty still prevail
Thakur D.11/03/2019 12:46
Cutting tax is like fluke when Govt hike the prices of General Grocery and Gas, Petrol. It's feel like magic 🤣🤣😂. Hypocrisy in It's highest. All government are same, never for the people or by the people 😏😏😏🤡
Tanusree B.11/02/2019 21:46
...look what he is saying ...
Vipin K.11/02/2019 20:09
Looking at all the comments I can only see how relevant his area has of work is. Without really understanding the poverty or the behaviors of people under it, govts come up with schemes and plans. The trio who won Noble prize, actually did research with randomized control groups to see and understand the affects in real time. So it's worth to listen to them. Just like all the theories here which people are suggesting Govts also come with schemes and plans w/o understanding only to fail. Too many Indians ready to give free advice. Me too. What an irony. So many smart people.
Saptak B.11/01/2019 16:57
...mind blown
Hemant B.11/01/2019 04:19
Hahaha, Pappu’s Mentor saying give Free Money 💰 to people to Spend so that India’s economy gets boost ??? Are you sure he got Nobel for his Economics intellectuals or for 💩👅 of Rahul Gandhi 😅