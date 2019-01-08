back
What Lifted Countries Out of Poverty?
Has India's economy grown because of globalisation?
06/29/2019 10:57 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 8:49 AM
- 162.3k
- 1.5k
- 19
And even more
- 3:03
Ladakh Homestay Owner Knits Sweaters to Survive
- 3:46
Rahul Gandhi On Job Losses, Slow Economy
- 3:45
Job Crisis Crushing India's Millennials
- 10:23
The Shashi Tharoor Oxford Union Storm Of 2015
- 3:53
Narayana Murthy’s Alarming Prognosis For India’s GDP
- 5:56
Raghuram Rajan On Propelling India’s Economy Forward
16 comments
Hitesh M.08/01/2019 11:26
A long leave after elections. Welcome back brut , started fake peddling so early , good luck .
Mamun S.08/01/2019 05:20
India loest economy in the world very dustbin country
Amusut K.07/31/2019 11:24
first of all we indian sud stop rasicm first other than development would be quite difficult for india to reach
Yogesh M.07/30/2019 05:11
Chamchas nahi manegge
Rithunath C.07/19/2019 16:22
What is the difference between globalization and colonization in India? In colonial era British looted our country but in this era of globalisation America looting our country. Primary sector in which Indias farmers are working to meet their basic needs is being ignored. Most of the children in the farmers families are unemployed illiterate. Their Educated children are forced to sell foreign goods and services.. for 10k-12k salary.
Shayan R.07/19/2019 14:56
'Globally' extreme poverty shot up during colonisation
Praveen J.07/18/2019 17:03
Whatever jhutler claimed most of the things are in Just paper
Abdul A.07/18/2019 16:29
Backwash bandh kar😶😶
Hasher M.07/17/2019 10:08
In the Era of trade war we have to change policy too.
Niraj K.07/14/2019 18:01
However in India , now calculation method has changed like wether you can say ...Jai Shri Ram...Vande Matram...or Bharat Mata ki Jai etc ..so what u expect in future under Modi tenure ...every country first resource is Manpower
Kamalamkamalam K.07/13/2019 04:09
Entha Posts Potta Thevadiyaa Paya.. Thavaraana Seithiyai Solgiraan...
JF K.07/04/2019 20:08
World 5% elite class controls world 95%of wealth ....... World bank IMf these organization are puppies of zionistjews ....so believing in these shit ....is making urelf a fool
JF K.07/04/2019 20:06
World bank survey never says .... how many percentage people living below poverty line ....got out ... World bank survey never says ....abt the growth of middle class ..... The rich is getting richer and poor are getting poor ...if this continuous then bad days are coming .... Believing in myth suvery of world bank ....us waste of time
Eljee S.06/29/2019 21:11
Don't feed lies
Anu A.06/29/2019 14:56
But why does more than 50% of your population still defecate in the open?
Rajib G.06/29/2019 13:29
Per capita gdp in india is approx $2000.. any chance to get out of proverty?