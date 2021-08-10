back
Where Will India Be In 2030?
In 2030, will India be oozing with potential, with Gen Z and Gen Alpha at the centre of things? What do you think of this former US diplomat's vision for India's future?
10/08/2021 4:27 PM
48 comments
Jahid S.5 days
Breeding like rabbits as churchill said it, use condoms
Pankaj K.6 days
Dream gone sour
Nigazh A.6 days
No education, no skills, no jobs for the majority of our nation's youth. What bullshit
Naresh B.6 days
utopian
Marlin B.12/08/2021 11:47
when there is corona and modiji. It's impossible
Souvik B.11/08/2021 09:29
We have been hearing this since the 1980s..
Justina E.11/08/2021 08:38
Trash.of all the work force you have.how many medals did your Hudge population won in the just concluded in Tokyo Olympic ?india is lacking behind in all manner of the 21st century .cast system is destroying India
Vikas P.11/08/2021 08:16
With the World's greatest Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi India will surely develop to it's highest potential. 😎😎😎
Thartei C.11/08/2021 07:21
F
Shrinivasan V.11/08/2021 05:36
see the next post and see the other side of the sitiuation
Anikeit T.11/08/2021 05:20
Taking the current Pandemic into consideration..daily wage workers were left to die on the streets, still farmers are protesting, slow rate of vaccination,economy and environment are completely fckd at the moment..First take the responsibility and sort the problems in hand. Then cross the 2024 election and then we'll talk about your "2050 plan"
Arsalan A.11/08/2021 04:21
Dear Indians, I hope you all will be alright. As you are in the picture that Afghanistan is suffering from a huge proxy war for almost 43 years and the cancer of the region named so-called Pakistan is supporting this brutal war. We Afghans are kindly requesting you to raise your voice only for the sake of humanity and Afghan and Indian friendship. Please support us in the below trends.
Mohammad S.11/08/2021 03:38
Bas kar bey rulayegaa kya inltni bhakti acchi nahi
Sudipta P.11/08/2021 03:14
Only if the Jumlajeevi is not in power
Naadeir A.10/08/2021 21:13
Many experts in 2010 believed that India will be at par with China by 2020, but then Modi came in 2014 !!
Supriyo C.10/08/2021 20:48
What about the jobs? India will most jobless young generation by 2030 if govt neglected the matter. Graduates without skills will become bunch of TikTokers...
Aimbuzz10/08/2021 19:28
We've heard such *fairytale* since we were 5, sir. It sucks
Tripto R.10/08/2021 19:11
No wonder he is a Diplomat under the regime, the rest is a forgone conclusion. Hope he lives till then to witness his spoken words come true 🤣🤣🤣
Rafi H.10/08/2021 18:38
Nice dream🐸
Raheel K.10/08/2021 18:20
Most toilet less nation also....,☺️