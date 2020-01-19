MeToo in Indian TV

An Indian actress describes the casting couch culture in Indian television.
7 comments
Rohit S.a day
Who is she?
Brut India2 days
Actress Surveen Chawla describes her experience with the casting couch and its horrors:
Aashi A.2 days
Dude interview uthake dekhlo surveen chawla had spoked about the casting couch. First watch it and then say it. Don't show over boldness, your incomplete update makes the readers also get diverted. Atleast first do reasearch about it that whatever is spoken is truth or not and then post it. Unnecessarily filling up our news feeds.😶😶
Aparna K.2 days
Notice how looks came first and then acting ... That's how sad Bollywood is today
Michael N.3 days
If you don't have plan B what is there to complaining about
Soumyadip B.3 days
publicity stunt....
Rahul J.3 days
Her acting skills suck thats why every audition seemed like a casting couch to her