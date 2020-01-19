back

#MeToo in Indian TV

An Indian actress describes the casting couch culture in Indian television.

01/19/2020 4:57 AM
7 comments

  • Rohit S.
    a day

    Who is she?

  • Brut India
    2 days

    Actress Surveen Chawla describes her experience with the casting couch and its horrors:

  • Aashi A.
    2 days

    Dude interview uthake dekhlo surveen chawla had spoked about the casting couch. First watch it and then say it. Don't show over boldness, your incomplete update makes the readers also get diverted. Atleast first do reasearch about it that whatever is spoken is truth or not and then post it. Unnecessarily filling up our news feeds.😶😶

  • Aparna K.
    2 days

    Notice how looks came first and then acting ... That's how sad Bollywood is today

  • Michael N.
    3 days

    If you don't have plan B what is there to complaining about

  • Soumyadip B.
    3 days

    publicity stunt....

  • Rahul J.
    3 days

    Her acting skills suck thats why every audition seemed like a casting couch to her