"Outsider" Vijay Varma's Bollywood Journey

“The illusion of the work was different than the reality.” In this freewheeling chat with Brut India, actor Vijay Varma speaks about life before and after he made it to the movies.

11/04/2021 4:27 PM
  • 259.9K
  • 78

    "Outsider" Vijay Varma's Bollywood Journey

59 comments

  • Rekha B.
    7 hours

    👍

  • Hasibul H.
    7 hours

    This guy is brilliant, surely a gem.

  • Marjorie A.
    9 hours

    Fine actor 👍👍

  • Nida Y.
    12 hours

    ye mirzapur wala na?

  • Hafeez H.
    a day

    Wow chote

  • राणे श.
    a day

    My crush....❤️❤️❤️

  • Haripriya S.
    a day

    New PR STUNT?????? Sympathy n pity stunt!! WHERE WERE THESE PEOPLE WHEN SSR WAS MURDERED???? NO INTERVIEWS. NO TWEETS IN SUPPORT OF .. Now that we have done sab yaad aa raha hai????? MORONS So public starts watching Bullyweed again?? One incident has opened everyone's mind n eyes both!! Stop fooling and do concentrate on better topics, Brut.India. We are not spreading hatred or not appreciating talent.. BUT, WHO WAS SUSHANT RAISING HIS VOICE FOR????? HIMSELF OR EACH N EVERY TALENTED ARTIST STRUGGLING OUT THERE WHO WAS A VICTIM OF ALL THE MENACE IN BULLYWEED??????

  • Sujata S.
    a day

    Irfan Khan

  • Sipu B.
    a day

    You don't have to be Salman Khan to become a actor. You have your talent and most of all we love watching ur movies. God bless you Har Har mahadev 😇

  • Yashvardhan P.
    2 days

    Brut, we want you to promote these actors, not

  • अविनाश म.
    2 days

    Is it just me or did he actually act in Bad Trip ? He looks just like the lead actor from that movie.

  • Priyanka B.
    2 days

    This guy ❤️

  • Faraaz F.
    2 days

    Love this guys acting!

  • Shahina S.
    2 days

    He is amazing.. very natural. talented actor.

  • Aparna R.
    2 days

    Forget about wat the Critics said in south....all telugu peopke admired you in the movie....all wondred from where did this actor pop up....ypu were great in the movie....excellent work😊👍

  • Vinaya K.
    2 days

    He is a good actor..may God bless you...wish u all d best.

  • Rajesh S.
    2 days

    Thanks 👍 Brurt india for better learning 💕🙏

  • Rahman R.
    3 days

    A pinch of Jack Sparrow lookalike👍

  • Sudip R.
    3 days

    In my eyes you are legend Bade Vai.Inspiration everytime when I know little each time about you.

  • Ghosh D.
    3 days

    U r just like irfan sir

