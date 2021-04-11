back
"Outsider" Vijay Varma's Bollywood Journey
“The illusion of the work was different than the reality.” In this freewheeling chat with Brut India, actor Vijay Varma speaks about life before and after he made it to the movies.
11/04/2021 4:27 PM
59 comments
Rekha B.7 hours
👍
Hasibul H.7 hours
This guy is brilliant, surely a gem.
Marjorie A.9 hours
Fine actor 👍👍
Nida Y.12 hours
ye mirzapur wala na?
Hafeez H.a day
Wow chote
राणे श.a day
My crush....❤️❤️❤️
Haripriya S.a day
Sujata S.a day
Irfan Khan
Sipu B.a day
You don't have to be Salman Khan to become a actor. You have your talent and most of all we love watching ur movies. God bless you Har Har mahadev 😇
Yashvardhan P.2 days
Brut, we want you to promote these actors, not
अविनाश म.2 days
Is it just me or did he actually act in Bad Trip ? He looks just like the lead actor from that movie.
Priyanka B.2 days
This guy ❤️
Faraaz F.2 days
Love this guys acting!
Shahina S.2 days
He is amazing.. very natural. talented actor.
Aparna R.2 days
Forget about wat the Critics said in south....all telugu peopke admired you in the movie....all wondred from where did this actor pop up....ypu were great in the movie....excellent work😊👍
Vinaya K.2 days
He is a good actor..may God bless you...wish u all d best.
Rajesh S.2 days
Thanks 👍 Brurt india for better learning 💕🙏
Rahman R.3 days
A pinch of Jack Sparrow lookalike👍
Sudip R.3 days
In my eyes you are legend Bade Vai.Inspiration everytime when I know little each time about you.
Ghosh D.3 days
U r just like irfan sir