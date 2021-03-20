back

"The Camera Is On!" When Online Calls Go Wrong

Three Indians found out the hard way why it's sometimes better to keep your camera switched off during video calls. 🤷‍♂️

20/03/2021 5:27 AM
  • 1.9M
  • 1.4K

And even more

  1. 2:15

    When Anti-Masker Assaulted BMC Worker

  2. 3:05

    "The Camera Is On!" When Online Calls Go Wrong

  3. 3:17

    Uttarakhand CM VS Opposition Leaders On Ripped Jeans

  4. 2:43

    When A Toll Manager Taught Law To A Law Officer

  5. 2:12

    Anti-Maskers Abuse Nepali Uber Driver

  6. 3:01

    Making Beds From Waste PPE

599 comments

  • Aastha G.
    an hour

    see this😂

  • Riya J.
    an hour

    😂😂😂😂

  • Nishant K.
    2 hours

    Anything for engagement now,is it? Atleast blur their faces 😑😑

  • Vynavi N.
    2 hours

    🤣

  • Lusang B.
    2 hours

    don't try this at home😂😂😂

  • Alishba L.
    4 hours

    second is us

  • Ashraful I.
    5 hours

    😘 Take it 🤣🤣🤣😂😂

  • Sadiq W.
    5 hours

    The third one. You don't have vaccines for wife 😅😅😅

  • Sourish M.
    6 hours

    No men can escape from....1.wife ka pyar 2. Wife ka maar😣

  • Akash J.
    7 hours

    ...wo second and third

  • Sanil S.
    7 hours

    😂😂😂😂😂

  • Preety R.
    7 hours

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Noopur S.
    7 hours

    Rohit sharma

  • Rooe J.
    7 hours

    Damn cute ❤️

  • Rooe J.
    7 hours

    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Abhishek R.
    7 hours

    Are bhai ...voh bhi aam aadmi hai yaar 🥰🤣

  • Jamshed H.
    8 hours

    Ha ha ha.

  • Reema C.
    8 hours

    🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Pooja G.
    10 hours

    its a must watch

  • Fouad S.
    11 hours

    my worst fear lol

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.