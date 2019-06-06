1997 Shah Rukh Interview Resonates In 2019 India

Shah Rukh Khan has been around for a long time. But his thoughts on freedom of speech, patriotism and anti-nationals sound relevant even two decades later.
Sibu D.09/07/2019 13:19
I am not surprised he said all this in 1997 as it was Atal Jee as PM , he said something in year 2014 too. lol Timing
Muhammad A.08/31/2019 21:18
Muhammad A.08/31/2019 21:18
Muhammad A.08/31/2019 21:18
Muhammad A.08/31/2019 21:17
Muhammad A.08/31/2019 21:17
Muhammad A.08/31/2019 21:16
Ishwar A.08/01/2019 18:42
Apart from making money for himself what has he actually done for India the country that has given him everything?
Kiran J.07/10/2019 16:50
Jash J.07/06/2019 16:23
This video is also for someone who feels shahrukh started feeling the way he does after modi govt.
Tejas A.07/02/2019 18:30
Interesting speech.
Venkatesh D.07/01/2019 22:56
Digvijay M.06/27/2019 22:41
Nisar D.06/27/2019 16:35
In Every 40 years mind thinking speaking and listening of country changed natural phenomena... In easy way where there is sunrays there may also be darkrays.. so again citizens have to struggle for freedom of any kind...
Sunny G.06/27/2019 06:29
Yes Freedom has many meaning and yeah I agree with you.
Tauseef H.06/26/2019 16:25
aab srk bhi kuch nahi bolta ish time kyu k log anti-national khene lag jaate hai, trollers ki poori army hai jo sirf nafrat failaate hai
Vîmåļ C.06/26/2019 11:36
Md R.06/25/2019 15:29
Mobasshir K.06/24/2019 01:59
SRK is gem ❤
Abhishek B.06/23/2019 20:08
