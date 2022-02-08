back
1997 Shah Rukh Resonates In 2022 India
Shah Rukh Khan has been around a long time. But his thoughts on freedom of speech, patriotism and anti-nationals sound relevant even two decades later.
08/02/2022 2:57 PM
60 comments
Waleed R.an hour
Gen Shah Nawaz k Shahrukh Khan aur is ki family pe bht ahsaan ha is father ko General Shahnawaz ne he palla tha.
Venu G.3 hours
in India certain sect of Muslims follow extremely eccentric rituals one of such thing popularised now by the hero, it's similar to your fatwa's.
Bhagyashri D.4 hours
I dont understand why this video is posted at this point of time🤔?
Pruthvi P.4 hours
"My country India" should be changed? Why? India is my country...I may not own it...But I should be responsible about it as if I own it and never let anyone destroy it because it is mine.. If everyone thinks it as theirs, then there is no one who can even dare to break the unity. If u really care, urge your fans to help stop stupidity..If u succeed , what your father said might come true 😊
Dzhordzh A.4 hours
As the world is becoming more and more advanced the so called democratic India is going backwards with their ill-treatment of their minorities and religious discrimination. SHAME SHAME SHAME
Harsha S.4 hours
This is my country Bharata varsha, Hindustan, at the same time I believe in vasudaiva kutumbakam!
Venu G.4 hours
According to jihadis, if you go for cremation of non believers , that's Kafirs, they have committed sin, so to come out of the sin, our international ambassador for__ha__s, just blew some Saliva, just a drop, that isn't a lot. Bharat Ratna Lata ji is a non believer what ever might be heights of her she is a non believer, she isn't bigger than religion. So our Big Dilwale blew a drop. Don't be jealous of him guys, he is performing his religious rite. Don't find faults, because his son is under drugs. Don't make news out of every thing, he might pray and support for his religion on international platform. India is a Kafirs country as believer it is his right to do so. India is a Secular country, he has his equality.
Brut India4 hours
He went... he prayed... he came back. Here's what Shah Rukh Khan did at Lata Mangeshkar's last rites... https://fb.watch/b3gt2XOyjc/
Challa M.5 hours
Sure. I believe ya. Saw you spitting on the late Mangeshkar dead body???
Snehamoy D.8 hours
anti nation will feel shame on telling my country India... Bcz he feels my country UAE... Dubai jana hai to India citizenship k bharose hi hoga na... 🤣🤣
Venu G.8 hours
Yes, his father a freedom fighter who went behind Jinnah, but Jinnah refused to allow him into Pakistan considering this as a crap.
Dharani D.8 hours
He is well read and well spoken, worked hard all his life, still is humble down to his roots. He has always spoken his mind, he lives by some principles, never forced them on anyone, including his children. He has kept his calm with so much animosity thrown at him since past few years.
Kris I.9 hours
Of course it's still relevant because there has been no change.
Ηαππγ κ.9 hours
Peshawari KHOON hai 🖤
Tango C.9 hours
Jihadi grandfather Shahnawaz Khan Jihadi Father Kerosene thief and Jihadi Son Shahrukh
Pallavi K.10 hours
😍
Prabhat T.10 hours
Bull shit
Naga A.10 hours
Uneducated actors don't get to talk politics. Bcz uneducated fans will get affected by his dumbness.
Brahma A.10 hours
I respect Shah Rukh Khan, he always speaks for his community, against oppression, against stigmatization. Inspite of marrying a Hindu lady, he has not forgotten his roots. I admire that about him. Meanwhile the Hindu celebrities are spineless sellouts, and the very few who actually speak for the community are called Sanghis. Sad reality.
Amar A.11 hours
I wonder why brut posted this 1997 video now, especially when there is huge outrage on hijab is going on in karnataka and hyundai, Kia, pizza hut and KFC released statements to support kashmir freedom. Are you guys (Brut) thinking Indians are uneducated and can't interpret your intentions?