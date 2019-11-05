back

3 Andaz Apna Apna Silver Jubilee Secrets

The lead actors of Andaz Apna Apna were barely on speaking terms while the film was being shot. Here’s a clutch of less popular facts about the iconic film that hit the screens on November 4, 25 years ago.

11/05/2019 4:56 AMupdated: 11/05/2019 5:27 PM
Bollywood and Beyond

  6. 3 Andaz Apna Apna Silver Jubilee Secrets

54 comments

  • Amit S.
    12/03/2019 10:17

    😜😜

  • Nicklaus M.
    12/02/2019 13:39

    Two assholes

  • Vishal D.
    12/02/2019 06:59

    One of my fav movie 👍👍

  • Adv A.
    12/01/2019 14:06

    Thank you this solved lot of my problems

  • Alwyn F.
    12/01/2019 13:29

    Top five comedy Bollywood movies till date

  • Gurneet S.
    12/01/2019 04:28

    do dost ek botle khtm krenge 😛

  • Javed D.
    12/01/2019 03:32

    Don't know why it was below average on box office.

  • Faiz A.
    11/30/2019 18:17

    See the professionalism. They were barely on speaking terms while the shoot.

  • Navin B.
    11/30/2019 17:30

    Very very nice movie

  • Ronin R.
    11/30/2019 05:13

    "yeh Vasco-da-Gama ki gun hai..." "Kiske mama ki gun hai..??"

  • Sandeep V.
    11/30/2019 04:20

    Jo bhi ho film bahut mast thi

  • Himanshu N.
    11/29/2019 07:59

    Even wah wah production of mahmood was from an old classic movie of Mahmood....

  • Subhadip S.
    11/27/2019 16:34

    A Classic

  • Kaustubh B.
    11/27/2019 14:59

  • Mish A.
    11/27/2019 10:23

    Let me make notes of this .... They may ask some questions about this in my exam tomorrow🙄🙄🙄🙄

  • Zain R.
    11/26/2019 10:01

    ,,goldd

  • Trezo M.
    11/25/2019 18:04

    and no one even mention about paresh rawals role ....he was outstanding ...being an antagonist in that era. .....

  • Divyang G.
    11/24/2019 01:43

    This movie is a legend... Beyond compare... ❤️ I totally agree with Raveena Tandon... How was this movie even made!!! It's way above the capability of bollywood to make such a brilliant movie... And the fact that this movie flopped is satisfying cz Indians deserve shit like kuch kuch hota hai and ddlj...

  • Dharminder C.
    11/22/2019 18:03

    Great movie

  • Namra N.
    11/21/2019 11:52

    But poor acting by salmon khon