back

3 Life Lessons From Jackie Shroff

How to be stylish and look young…. Three Jackie Shroff life hacks on his 63rd birthday.

02/01/2020 4:57 AM
  • 63.0k
  • 65

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. 3 Life Lessons From Jackie Shroff

  2. Post Makar Sankranti, A String Operation

  3. Javed Akhtar Vouches for Secularism

  4. Bollywood Biggies Politically Shy No More

  5. Swara Bhasker Breaks Down

  6. AR Rahman’s Q&A from The 2009 Oscars

43 comments

  • Brut India
    12 hours

    Jackie Shroff is not doing any favours by planting trees he says, at a tree plantation drive:

  • Pankaj S.
    13 hours

    Jaggu dada is very humble person . His simplicity has won hearts of millions of people across World

  • Waran R.
    16 hours

    Bhai, sudah tua. Kubur panggil sudah...standby la

  • Umendra N.
    a day

    Guy's he's 63 now but looks so fit

  • Anurag A.
    a day

    A Bidu Happy walaa birthday Bidu... 🖖

  • Mirza T.
    a day

    Bollywood movies are made in Urdu. Dialogues and lyrics of songs are in urdu but why they are called as Hindi cinema 😕😕 even Jackie is speaking in Urdu acent

  • Sana T.
    a day

    ifywim and why I tagged you :)

  • Sandra P.
    a day

    I respect you so much sir such a humble guy from hero to now may God bless you always

  • Devraj P.
    a day

    Bhai! Ty, biddu! Personally you are a book of life biddu!

  • শ্রী স.
    2 days

    Respect bidu ❤️❤️❤️

  • Annkiit A.
    2 days

    Bhidu 🙂

  • Araafat K.
    2 days

    Number 1 womaniser and front runner in world of casting couch he has no money otherwise till now he would have 100 cases against him 🤣

  • Shivbabu J.
    2 days

    bhidu 😂

  • Mujahed U.
    2 days

    Happy Birthday BHIDU...

  • Mayur S.
    2 days

    What a guy?? Awesome man

  • Vinod K.
    2 days

    He has a natural style.

  • Sunil S.
    2 days

    Happy birthday bedo

  • Kamran S.
    2 days

    kal paida hua tha kya

  • Zakir T.
    2 days

    Dada dua hai aap ki umr lambi ho...

  • Nakul C.
    2 days

    Pratik Panchal Sab Firstclass Bhidu