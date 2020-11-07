back

3 TikTok Bloopers To Brighten Your Day

The app may be banned now, but TikTokers always held their sense of humour when things went wrong. 😂 😂

07/11/2020 6:57 AM
  • 100.5k
  • 32

Arte - il est temps

29 comments

  • Bhaskar S.
    6 days

    So what if the Left parties with CCP alliance couldn't capitalize over Tiktokers... And mobilize their viewers for political means... The Liberal media will do it for them...

  • Naren S.
    07/12/2020 16:26

    Brut TikTok is dead now you don’t try hard

  • Puneet B.
    07/12/2020 16:23

    Wow BRUT what an incredible video.. This changed my life... I am a better human being now..... This motivation is amazing gift to human race.. RIP

  • Mercy S.
    07/12/2020 14:17

    Wow!! They were so funny,I kept laughing for 2 days straight 🤷🏻‍♀️

  • Anuraag I.
    07/12/2020 09:47

    Time to Unfollow

  • Melisha M.
    07/12/2020 05:07

    Brut India ko Tik tok or Tik tokers Sach mn Bohut pyar h

  • Shubham P.
    07/12/2020 04:39

    Brut did you get funding from Chinese investors???

  • Hothat B.
    07/11/2020 17:30

    I'm so happy today, God has be so faithful to me with a good and legitimate trader, you're great sir God bless you and your family You can contact him now for and invest with him 👇👇👇👇👇👇 https://t.me/CRYPTOOPTIONTRADING

  • Singh K.
    07/11/2020 16:06

    Imagine if she would have been slapped by him.feministo ka [email protected]! Rona shuru ho jata abhi tak, harrasement lda lsn . Abhi to sabko funny video lagega

  • Vijay K.
    07/11/2020 15:29

    Un follow...gud bye

  • Vijay K.
    07/11/2020 15:28

    Use less post's...

  • Joan S.
    07/11/2020 15:09

    Remove my name from your web site

  • Haroon A.
    07/11/2020 14:35

    Indians can come to kartarpur corridor to use tik tok

  • Shiv Y.
    07/11/2020 14:14

    Kill gates is a massmurderer pedophile satanist lunatic trying to censor the truth Lookhttps://www.bitchute.com/video/LFvWQuBTYnle

  • Princy E.
    07/11/2020 11:14

    Found none of them to be funny 👎🙄

  • Mansi P.
    07/11/2020 10:11

    🤣🤣🤣

  • Raj P.
    07/11/2020 09:39

    Chitiya tiktok chitiya users

  • Sunil D.
    07/11/2020 08:19

    Again got paid Brut 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Prasad T.
    07/11/2020 08:17

    tu aahe ka to pahila? ,😂

  • Bharat M.
    07/11/2020 08:13

    🙄 Brut need medicines. Get well soon