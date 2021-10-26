back
4 Reasons Why Indians Have Korean Fever
Indians are riding the Korean wave for years now, but the pandemic has just accelerated the country’s craze for all things Korean. Here's how...
21/10/2021 8:09 PMupdated: 24/10/2021 9:57 PM
15 comments
Rim C.26/10/2021 17:37
I like turkish dramas then kdrama
Asangla T.24/10/2021 13:05
I hope k pop and k drama doesn’t get banned by sensitive people like tejasvi surya.
Prabal B.23/10/2021 16:40
Thank God they didn't go crazy in korean acting. No expression
Paul Y.23/10/2021 16:14
90% inspired by North-east people..😷
Suchandra D.23/10/2021 05:28
It's okay...no harm in appreciating if smthings good..they r fans of our bolly movies and songs too..so..it's okayyy... let the nxt generation decide what they want to follow. We need to advertise our old magical grandma tips in a new way..!
Reuben B.23/10/2021 05:24
How do I wean off my kids from K Pop?
Shrabani G.22/10/2021 14:47
I don't like k pop and k drama also
Brut India22/10/2021 07:20
What gives behind BTS' success? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWoh49l73Dw
Retta D.22/10/2021 06:34
Make sure the GOBAR AND MUTRA don't come for your blood 🙄🙄🙄
Walangcha H.22/10/2021 05:50
I do not get it but whatever.
Pandit G.22/10/2021 05:32
Neeta T.22/10/2021 04:38
I don't understand this craze among youngsters for K Pop but my daughter is a die hard fan of K pop😉🥰
Hasmin A.22/10/2021 04:09
Rajesh S.22/10/2021 03:16
Janu P.22/10/2021 01:28
K drama n lifestyle much more better esp their drama is so unique n no 3k episodes n weird bgm...in drama..Tamil n Hindi drama sucks..the worst is yet people are watching it n follows them loyally..the story will be dragged for 2 to 3 years which is too dramatic. But k pop drama , movies mostly so good quality, sensible and more accepting. Discuss issues and creativity is much better...so many drama j watched like black, squid game, oh my Venus .they teach smthg new...about food, any topic...n the artist are casual acting..no over doing it...I even like Spanish movies...more bold and daring....better quality .Indian directors...need to learn from this japanese , Spanish and Korean directors...their level of thinking n fantasy mystery cross imaginary.