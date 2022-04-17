back

5 Northeastern actors who are creating waves in Bollywood

After Chum Darang from Arunachal Pradesh was lauded for her performance in the 2022 film “Badhaai Do”, we look at other actors from Northeast India who left their footprints in Bollywood.

17/04/2022 3:27 PM
  • 74.3K
  • 14

And even more

  1. 3:10

    La historia de Yves Saint Laurent

  2. 5:17

    Esta es la vida de Bella Hadid

  3. 3:32

    La historia de Tom Holland

  4. 2:23

    Dejó la escuela de Bellas Artes para ser artista de uñas

  5. 7:08

    La historia de Miley Cyrus

  6. 6:20

    La verdad sobre Rosalía

14 comments

  • Duyu B.
    2 days

    Hey admin you missed out Chum Darang.

  • Garib A.
    3 days

    Danny 😊

  • Okenmang T.
    3 days

    Where is chum darang ? I guess she is still so far .. i hope she would reduce this gap

  • Mary I.
    4 days

    Thankyou Brut

  • Pallabi S.
    4 days

    why don't you gyz add plabita borthakur here..she is doing good job

  • Yongkiram T.
    4 days

    Where is CHUM DHARANG? please add her also

  • Lobsang D.
    4 days

    It's soooo cool to see this!!!!! I'm so happy for them !!!

  • Saptarishi S.
    4 days

    Deepanita Sharma, udita Goswami,urmila mahanta, boloram das missed it I wonder why

  • Tembe R.
    4 days

    But yet

  • Xaren N.
    4 days

    BL**K INDIANS needs to stand for North-East people, just like they stand for their fellow BL**K AFRICAN brothers and sisters 🖤🖤🖤

  • Brut India
    5 days

    Are people from India's Northeast appreciated only when they win big in sports? Mirabai Chanu's Olympic silver raised some questions...

  • Jeant T.
    5 days

    Liar's dice was good.

  • Amardeep K.
    5 days

    There girls r so beautiful i like them

  • Stevenson N.
    5 days

    Northeast people are the most friendly and most honest people...Love u guys...

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.