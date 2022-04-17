back
5 Northeastern actors who are creating waves in Bollywood
After Chum Darang from Arunachal Pradesh was lauded for her performance in the 2022 film “Badhaai Do”, we look at other actors from Northeast India who left their footprints in Bollywood.
17/04/2022 3:27 PM
14 comments
Duyu B.2 days
Hey admin you missed out Chum Darang.
Garib A.3 days
Danny 😊
Okenmang T.3 days
Where is chum darang ? I guess she is still so far .. i hope she would reduce this gap
Mary I.4 days
Thankyou Brut
Pallabi S.4 days
why don't you gyz add plabita borthakur here..she is doing good job
Yongkiram T.4 days
Where is CHUM DHARANG? please add her also
Lobsang D.4 days
It's soooo cool to see this!!!!! I'm so happy for them !!!
Saptarishi S.4 days
Deepanita Sharma, udita Goswami,urmila mahanta, boloram das missed it I wonder why
Tembe R.4 days
But yet
Xaren N.4 days
BL**K INDIANS needs to stand for North-East people, just like they stand for their fellow BL**K AFRICAN brothers and sisters 🖤🖤🖤
Jeant T.5 days
Liar's dice was good.
Amardeep K.5 days
There girls r so beautiful i like them
Stevenson N.5 days
Northeast people are the most friendly and most honest people...Love u guys...