A Day With Rania
Rania was 16 and was suffering from progeria, causing her to age faster. She passed away last week, but she filled her life with music and laughter. Brut spent a day with Rania.
21/10/2020 8:41 AM
- 109.5K
- 1.5K
- 54
44 comments
Parag S.5 hours
🙌🙌🙌🙏🙏🙏
Sumitaroy B.6 hours
She was full of life. RIP Rania
Joseph I.6 hours
Rest In Peace Rania!
Ashish S.6 hours
She taught how to live god bless her soul
Kiran K.6 hours
Rip Rania
Priyanka S.7 hours
Oh god...RIP sister...What a beautiful soul she was....I wish I could be like u...Full of happiness n positivity...U were phenomenal person literally u were....This is the proof that physical appearance is not what make a person good n complete...It's ur soul..
Gene M.8 hours
She is an epitome of positivity!!! Sweet soul rest in peace.
Suoparna B.8 hours
RIP
Jalu S.8 hours
RIP
Charu S.8 hours
❤
Klawathy T.9 hours
Rip dear 🙏❤️🙌
Sam Q.9 hours
Maggie P.9 hours
RIP
Raj S.10 hours
RIP 👼
Durga P.11 hours
Rania enjoying with full of joy,she has lots of energy and laughing alot despite having such a terrible disease.teaching so many valuable lessons.thank u rania.may your beautiful soul rest in peace.your fan(me) is wishing u from the bottom of his heart
Arpita D.11 hours
God bless you Rania..you made us learn to live life without complaining.
Yaseen N.11 hours
Ya Allah
Anjum H.11 hours
RIP🙏🙏
Vanada S.11 hours
Jaswant S.12 hours
Rip mgandhi was born on 2nd oct and gave so much to world This Raina expired on 15th oct but her eyes sparking with joy give great message alittle Ganhi like figure. Rip.