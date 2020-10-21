back

A Day With Rania

Rania was 16 and was suffering from progeria, causing her to age faster. She passed away last week, but she filled her life with music and laughter. Brut spent a day with Rania.

21/10/2020 8:41 AM
  • 109.5K
  • 54

And even more

  1. 3:16

    This Indian Family Is Helping Displaced Armenians

  2. 5:52

    A Day With Rania

  3. 3:05

    The Policeman Teacher From Delhi’s Red Fort

  4. 4:54

    Army Man Turns To Modelling After Retirement

  5. 3:30

    How A Photo Changed This Tea Seller’s Life!

  6. 3:10

    Meet The 86-Year-Old Who Sells Bhelpuri To Support His Family

44 comments

  • Parag S.
    5 hours

    🙌🙌🙌🙏🙏🙏

  • Sumitaroy B.
    6 hours

    She was full of life. RIP Rania

  • Joseph I.
    6 hours

    Rest In Peace Rania!

  • Ashish S.
    6 hours

    She taught how to live god bless her soul

  • Kiran K.
    6 hours

    Rip Rania

  • Priyanka S.
    7 hours

    Oh god...RIP sister...What a beautiful soul she was....I wish I could be like u...Full of happiness n positivity...U were phenomenal person literally u were....This is the proof that physical appearance is not what make a person good n complete...It's ur soul..

  • Gene M.
    8 hours

    She is an epitome of positivity!!! Sweet soul rest in peace.

  • Suoparna B.
    8 hours

    RIP

  • Jalu S.
    8 hours

    RIP

  • Charu S.
    8 hours

  • Klawathy T.
    9 hours

    Rip dear 🙏❤️🙌

  • Sam Q.
    9 hours

    https://youtu.be/8aCScmHxLUc FOR REFRESH YOUR MIND WATCH THIS.

  • Maggie P.
    9 hours

    RIP

  • Raj S.
    10 hours

    RIP 👼

  • Durga P.
    11 hours

    Rania enjoying with full of joy,she has lots of energy and laughing alot despite having such a terrible disease.teaching so many valuable lessons.thank u rania.may your beautiful soul rest in peace.your fan(me) is wishing u from the bottom of his heart

  • Arpita D.
    11 hours

    God bless you Rania..you made us learn to live life without complaining.

  • Yaseen N.
    11 hours

    Ya Allah

  • Anjum H.
    11 hours

    RIP🙏🙏

  • Vanada S.
    11 hours

    Today I'm proud because I've gained more than I've lost in trading that's why I will forever be thankful to https://www.facebook.com/Alisavintova

  • Jaswant S.
    12 hours

    Rip mgandhi was born on 2nd oct and gave so much to world This Raina expired on 15th oct but her eyes sparking with joy give great message alittle Ganhi like figure. Rip.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.