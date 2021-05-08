back

A Haunting Memory At The Lambi Dehar Mines

Being a paranormal investigator for a decade, Jay Alani has seen it all. But one chilly night in Uttarakhand, he experienced something terrifying. He decided to face his fears and take Brut along on his return trip.

08/05/2021 6:57 AM
  • 124.9K
  • 156

55 comments

  • Yugal K.
    4 hours

    kabhi gya haj idhar tu 😉😉😉

  • Sauliha I.
    4 hours

    our horror tour better be happening

  • Rajesh S.
    5 hours

    India family 💗🙏 sir 🌞 I was unable to see the story of Mars and more about space 🌌🚀 science 🔭🧪 video 📷📸 please 🙏 send it on my mobile phone 📱

  • Rajesh S.
    5 hours

    Thanks 👍 Brurt india

  • Sameer P.
    5 hours

    Fake stories 🤣🤣

  • Shivang S.
    6 hours

    😂😂😂

  • Rushil K.
    6 hours

    I want to see one ghost at least in my lifetime if it truly exists.

  • Krishan T.
    6 hours

    Why don't you go alone

  • Soumyadeep B.
    6 hours

    dekh ......

  • Akash S.
    6 hours

    🤣🤣

  • Akhil A.
    7 hours

    I support these kind of vedios too obviously with real news Jay alani is a experienced guy in my opinion I listened to some of his podcasts before

  • Pretimoy M.
    8 hours

    BHOOT KIDHAR HAI!!!??? 🥴🥴🥴🥴🌚🌚🌚🌝

  • Kaushik H.
    9 hours

    After watching this I feel like wasting my time for 15 min of my life.

  • Dheeraj S.
    10 hours

    🤔😬🙄👻😡🤪🤪😡😡🤪🤪🤣😂

  • Sehrish M.
    12 hours

    Dk tru or not but ssss

  • Akhilesh K.
    12 hours

    Me 4:30am ko ye dekh ra hu taki thoda dar lage Sara mood khrab kr diya next time VFX se hi dal dena 1-2 bhoot

  • Maisha S.
    12 hours

    That Chasmadid gava was really wearing a chasma- just to prove his point..

  • Sachin K.
    13 hours

    ??

  • Pravin P.
    13 hours

    what about the dead crows?!

  • Rathour R.
    13 hours

    Ager jinda rhe to duniya ke paeise kma lege jb rat bhr tum sone nhi dete kaise ji payege puri rat bs samne khde rhte

