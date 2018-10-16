A Nifty Dance, And A Powerful Message

This Mumbai dance group won the hearts of their TV audience — while spreading a powerful message.
178 comments
Ajano S.10/22/2018 05:46
Bravo
Shanze H.10/22/2018 04:18
This was so amazing
Chandrika D.10/22/2018 04:10
Super
Nandlal S.10/21/2018 12:14
Kya aapne bola iski koi mol nhi ye anmol bat aapne dikhya mere India ka kanun sirf pano me simat kar rah gayi hai
Indra S.10/20/2018 15:17
Fantastic performance and sensitive message conveyed with dramatic technique.
Rouf R.10/20/2018 15:12
Amazing
Ruchi K.10/20/2018 14:08
Fact
Umesh N.10/20/2018 13:38
Nice
Tupai P.10/20/2018 13:32
Jio boss
Neeraj M.10/20/2018 12:55
Loved it ❤️
Anitha S.10/20/2018 11:20
Very nice
Dhirandar J.10/20/2018 10:40
Super
Raa J.10/20/2018 10:24
fentasting marbelas awesome. chik chik bumb fire
Abhijit D.10/20/2018 09:51
Super
कमलेश त.10/20/2018 08:57
Outstanding
Shawkat Z.10/20/2018 08:30
দেখো
Saurabh T.10/20/2018 07:26
Ek no
Shiza S.10/20/2018 07:17
such a powerful message
Kiran S.10/20/2018 06:36
जिस ने भी इस तरह से पहल कीजिए और उसके बाद सभी समस्या का समर्थन करते रहे plzzzz please
Bipra P.10/20/2018 06:28
Awesome brother very very nice