A Rare Kader Khan Interview

Veteran actor, writer and director Kader Khan died at the age of 81 at a hospital in Canada. Here are excerpts from his interview with Lehren on how he got his first big break in Bollywood.

01/02/2019 3:58 PMupdated: 06/06/2019 11:12 AM
Bollywood and Beyond

316 comments

  • Pavan S.
    03/07/2019 11:15

    Finest actor ever.

  • Uth Z.
    03/01/2019 18:42

    Miss u ,,,,love u

  • Rinku R.
    01/17/2019 08:44

    Nice sir iam proud of you sir jee

  • Jeevan P.
    01/16/2019 19:51

    😥

  • Arvind M.
    01/16/2019 15:57

    Yaad rahenge aap hamesha

  • Faizan K.
    01/16/2019 15:40

    😖😖😖

  • Michael K.
    01/16/2019 15:23

    RIP Kader Sab

  • Bilal S.
    01/16/2019 08:24

    मिस यु सर

  • Aamir K.
    01/16/2019 04:44

    nuec

  • Atul K.
    01/15/2019 17:06

    Gajabbb 💪✌👌

  • Aparna S.
    01/15/2019 16:57

    Nice post.

  • Ajay B.
    01/15/2019 16:12

    my favourite actor

  • Ganesh P.
    01/15/2019 15:13

    What an innocent man. He has entertained us for long time with his own acting besides Direction, writings n other ways. Such clean comedy, child like expressions, from his comic movies stays fresh in our memories. May god bless his soul.

  • Mahmooda A.
    01/15/2019 14:49

    RIP Allah maghferat kare Ameen

  • Suman C.
    01/15/2019 11:03

    behtreen insaan kader khan

  • Rahul P.
    01/14/2019 15:29

    Nice

  • Sharif H.
    01/14/2019 14:08

    Ni

  • Sk S.
    01/14/2019 09:41

    😊😊😊😊😊

  • Anil K.
    01/14/2019 05:22

    Super

  • Sami B.
    01/13/2019 21:07

    Rip