Abhay Deol On His Love For Films
Watch Abhay Deol reveal how Anurag Kashyap showed him how to perfect the drunkard walk from Emotional Atyachar and when his love for films started. Thanks for the footage, INKtalks!
29/09/2021 6:57 PM
Sudarshana D.13 hours
He is one of the best actors in recent times…manorama 6 feet under, dev D, oye lucky lucky oye are amazing
Kausik R.21 hours
One of my favorite actor
Richard M.a day
Rohit K.a day
One of the finest actors that we are having
Mk S.a day
Ahana B.a day
His facial features remind me so much of Andrew Scott
Brut Indiaa day
This is what is happening in the actor's personal life: https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/celebrities/story/did-abhay-deol-just-make-his-relationship-with-shilo-shiv-suleman-insta-official-who-is-she-1858120-2021-09-28