back

Abhay Deol On His Love For Films

Watch Abhay Deol reveal how Anurag Kashyap showed him how to perfect the drunkard walk from Emotional Atyachar and when his love for films started. Thanks for the footage, INKtalks!

29/09/2021 6:57 PM
  • 52.2K
  • 9

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. 4:11

    Abhay Deol On His Love For Films

  2. 5:23

    Ranbir Kapoor, The Star Son

  3. 3:50

    Rapid-Fire With Rana Daggubati

  4. 3:23

    The Girl Who Started A “Pawri”

  5. 4:36

    When Kangana Took On... Everyone?

  6. 1:51

    Muslim Man's Rendition Of 'Mahabharat' Title Song Goes Viral

7 comments

  • Sudarshana D.
    13 hours

    He is one of the best actors in recent times…manorama 6 feet under, dev D, oye lucky lucky oye are amazing

  • Kausik R.
    21 hours

    One of my favorite actor

  • Richard M.
    a day

    https://t.me/joinchat/7FhbaSqJ7eM0NTZk

  • Rohit K.
    a day

    One of the finest actors that we are having

  • Mk S.
    a day

    😭आपकी हर समस्या का समाधान 🕉️☸️🕉️✡️अनुष्ठान से तुरन्त समाधान💯 Call &Whatsapp ➕91+8872939676All problem specialist love marriage specialist All_problems_solution_with_in_3 days yours one call change your life #समस् कैसी भी हो जड़ से खत्म।बड़ी से बड़ी समस्या का समाधान।🕉️#अपने मन चाहे प्यार को पाना☸️काम कारोबार,⚛️किया कराया✡️ #सोतन से छा☸️पति-पत्नी में अनबन☸️You will chat on whatsup and call now +91-8872939676

  • Ahana B.
    a day

    His facial features remind me so much of Andrew Scott

  • Brut India
    a day

    This is what is happening in the actor's personal life: https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/celebrities/story/did-abhay-deol-just-make-his-relationship-with-shilo-shiv-suleman-insta-official-who-is-she-1858120-2021-09-28