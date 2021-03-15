back

Abhay Deol's Unconventional Choices

Thinking actor, indie poster boy, strident straight shooter… this famous achiever just turned 45. Thanks to BollywoodHungama.com for the footage!

15/03/2021 5:42 PM
  • 672.4K
  • 286

230 comments

  • Nikhil C.
    17 hours

    He curved a niche of his own

  • Ravinder B.
    18 hours

    An actor who is world apart from the ridiculous world of stardom .An actor par excellence a rarity who most fail to acknowledge but I’m a huge fan of his .Carry on Abay Deol you are a person who knows his mind nd a source to reckon 👍👏👏✋🙌🙌

  • Prema J.
    19 hours

    But unlike Sushant he is not an outsider to Bollywood so he would not be outcast and left to be murdered even though he is different , critical and fights its mafia !

  • Madhu B.
    19 hours

    A great actor he is! Just love to watch his films. Not suited for bollywood with the fakes

  • Amy K.
    19 hours

    I like to watch him. He much better than quite a few hyped hero's.

  • Gaurav J.
    19 hours

    Abhay is my favorite actor. Ek chalis ki local train, Manorama, Dev d, Shanghai are my favorite movie's, but Oye lucky lucky oye is simply outstanding movie. Well, i know i have good taste in movies and I'm telling you why, i was 13 or 14 may be, when i watch Oye lucky lucky oye, and i thought that's an absolute masterpiece movie, what a classic comedy, storytelling, perfect..! Truly a masterpiece by Debakar Banerjee, and couldn't have been possible without Paresh Rawal and Abhay deol. From casting to acting, directing, cinematography, music everything about this movie is outstanding. This movie and it's beautiful music way ahead of it's time. Also sneha, one of the most underrated, talented music director - Sneha Khanwalkar. One of the finest actor we have but sadly underrated - Abhay Deol ❤️

  • DRx K.
    20 hours

    He is much more better then ranveer ranbir and varun

  • Jasmine P.
    20 hours

    A class apart actor,created a niche for himself just by his talent .well read speaks his mind and worth hearing for whatever he believes in..

  • Vishakha B.
    21 hours

    Love him for his guts , trying out of the box roles and doing justice to them

  • Aliya F.
    21 hours

    Great message....bravo for calling out systematic problems

  • Abdul H.
    21 hours

    Perfect actor, waiting for his new movie.

  • Sawaiz R.
    a day

    Love his work tbh

  • Divash S.
    a day

    In short JAT

  • Raj K.
    a day

    Actor...

  • Swasti G.
    a day

    Good actors have no value here...they never get their due

  • Vihaan J.
    a day

    Nepotism product

  • Christina G.
    a day

    .....and I luv him....always a fan...lucky to hv a brilliant actor lyk him in our country...A Nepo Kid who is the exact opposite of nepotism in evry possible way ❤

  • Saad S.
    a day

    One of the finest actors in bollywood

  • Indraneel C.
    a day

    Nepotism Ka waste product😂😂😂...

  • Jyoti C.
    a day

    Very good actor..love to watch his movies..but underrated..hopefully if the Bollywood get cleaned up ever..the real talents like him would get a chance to flourish.

