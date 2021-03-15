back
Abhay Deol's Unconventional Choices
Thinking actor, indie poster boy, strident straight shooter… this famous achiever just turned 45. Thanks to BollywoodHungama.com for the footage!
15/03/2021 5:42 PM
- 672.4K
- 8.4K
- 286
230 comments
Nikhil C.17 hours
He curved a niche of his own
Ravinder B.18 hours
An actor who is world apart from the ridiculous world of stardom .An actor par excellence a rarity who most fail to acknowledge but I’m a huge fan of his .Carry on Abay Deol you are a person who knows his mind nd a source to reckon 👍👏👏✋🙌🙌
Prema J.19 hours
But unlike Sushant he is not an outsider to Bollywood so he would not be outcast and left to be murdered even though he is different , critical and fights its mafia !
Madhu B.19 hours
A great actor he is! Just love to watch his films. Not suited for bollywood with the fakes
Amy K.19 hours
I like to watch him. He much better than quite a few hyped hero's.
Gaurav J.19 hours
Abhay is my favorite actor. Ek chalis ki local train, Manorama, Dev d, Shanghai are my favorite movie's, but Oye lucky lucky oye is simply outstanding movie. Well, i know i have good taste in movies and I'm telling you why, i was 13 or 14 may be, when i watch Oye lucky lucky oye, and i thought that's an absolute masterpiece movie, what a classic comedy, storytelling, perfect..! Truly a masterpiece by Debakar Banerjee, and couldn't have been possible without Paresh Rawal and Abhay deol. From casting to acting, directing, cinematography, music everything about this movie is outstanding. This movie and it's beautiful music way ahead of it's time. Also sneha, one of the most underrated, talented music director - Sneha Khanwalkar. One of the finest actor we have but sadly underrated - Abhay Deol ❤️
DRx K.20 hours
He is much more better then ranveer ranbir and varun
Jasmine P.20 hours
A class apart actor,created a niche for himself just by his talent .well read speaks his mind and worth hearing for whatever he believes in..
Vishakha B.21 hours
Love him for his guts , trying out of the box roles and doing justice to them
Aliya F.21 hours
Great message....bravo for calling out systematic problems
Abdul H.21 hours
Perfect actor, waiting for his new movie.
Sawaiz R.a day
Love his work tbh
Divash S.a day
In short JAT
Raj K.a day
Actor...
Swasti G.a day
Good actors have no value here...they never get their due
Vihaan J.a day
Nepotism product
Christina G.a day
.....and I luv him....always a fan...lucky to hv a brilliant actor lyk him in our country...A Nepo Kid who is the exact opposite of nepotism in evry possible way ❤
Saad S.a day
One of the finest actors in bollywood
Indraneel C.a day
Nepotism Ka waste product😂😂😂...
Jyoti C.a day
Very good actor..love to watch his movies..but underrated..hopefully if the Bollywood get cleaned up ever..the real talents like him would get a chance to flourish.