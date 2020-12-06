back

Actor Madhavan Reflects On His Life

R Madhavan talks about passion, opportunities and the synergy between the two which helps us find that big break we're all looking for. Thanks to KKR Mind Studio for the footage!

06/12/2020 2:57 PM
  • 1.4M
  • 415

234 comments

  • Bindu L.
    3 days

    Wonderful speech..Very motivating...❤️❤️👌❤️

  • Mackline V.
    3 days

    Promote Netflix, Amazon prime, hotstar cz they search for good actors for international point of view. Avoid going for local theatres

  • Mackline V.
    3 days

    We have Akshay Kumar who never served on army and yet brags about it all day for his movies. N madhuvan has served in army and yet shares only wisdom and lesson and not taking advantage of it❤️

  • Muhammad U.
    4 days

    we’ll somewhat agree 😉

  • Prashanth M.
    5 days

    Ur the one of the natural actor i every seen

  • Prashanth M.
    5 days

    Love u maddy

  • Kunaal A.
    5 days

    must must listen...till the very end

  • Sangaran R.
    5 days

    on point...

  • Subbian A.
    5 days

    Sir When Love hisses It is birth of love When Love smiles It is joy of love When Love mesmerises It is Love of the Soul When Love lip-smacks It is love of Romance When Love srikes back It is love of Dame-luck When Love steals It is Love of Surrender When Love lip locks It is Love of wed-lock When Love slithers It is Love of sex When Love respects It is Love of adoration When Love adores It is love of veneration When Love mourns It is love of death For Love is the undaunted warrior of the Soul of Man To See God in all the above rungs,of human life. Aravindamayi.

  • Karuppasamy A.
    6 days

    Incredible message for any passion & profession.

  • Mahalakshmi R.
    6 days

    Success or failure his speech is very interesting to listen.

  • Thara S.
    6 days

    Excellent speech!!!

  • Girish C.
    6 days

    Well said

  • Rohit M.
    6 days

    This is a really so inspirational speech I ever have watched in my entire lives.

  • Shanti S.
    7 days

    Good speech maddy Good actor as well

  • Nikhil C.
    15/12/2020 11:56

    , ,

  • Ravindran S.
    15/12/2020 11:30

    We are all actors in this world for the one thing called money. It’s because of this money animals are tortured and killed

  • Siddhi T.
    15/12/2020 10:43

    check this

  • Parthasarathi M.
    15/12/2020 09:54

    Maddy ❤️

  • Vimala D.
    15/12/2020 02:52

    My favorite actor well said ❤👌👍

