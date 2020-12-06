back
Actor Madhavan Reflects On His Life
R Madhavan talks about passion, opportunities and the synergy between the two which helps us find that big break we're all looking for. Thanks to KKR Mind Studio for the footage!
06/12/2020 2:57 PM
- 1.4M
- 26.5K
- 415
234 comments
Bindu L.3 days
Wonderful speech..Very motivating...❤️❤️👌❤️
Mackline V.3 days
Promote Netflix, Amazon prime, hotstar cz they search for good actors for international point of view. Avoid going for local theatres
Mackline V.3 days
We have Akshay Kumar who never served on army and yet brags about it all day for his movies. N madhuvan has served in army and yet shares only wisdom and lesson and not taking advantage of it❤️
Muhammad U.4 days
we’ll somewhat agree 😉
Prashanth M.5 days
Ur the one of the natural actor i every seen
Prashanth M.5 days
Love u maddy
Kunaal A.5 days
must must listen...till the very end
Sangaran R.5 days
on point...
Subbian A.5 days
Sir When Love hisses It is birth of love When Love smiles It is joy of love When Love mesmerises It is Love of the Soul When Love lip-smacks It is love of Romance When Love srikes back It is love of Dame-luck When Love steals It is Love of Surrender When Love lip locks It is Love of wed-lock When Love slithers It is Love of sex When Love respects It is Love of adoration When Love adores It is love of veneration When Love mourns It is love of death For Love is the undaunted warrior of the Soul of Man To See God in all the above rungs,of human life. Aravindamayi.
Karuppasamy A.6 days
Incredible message for any passion & profession.
Mahalakshmi R.6 days
Success or failure his speech is very interesting to listen.
Thara S.6 days
Excellent speech!!!
Girish C.6 days
Well said
Rohit M.6 days
This is a really so inspirational speech I ever have watched in my entire lives.
Shanti S.7 days
Good speech maddy Good actor as well
Nikhil C.15/12/2020 11:56
, ,
Ravindran S.15/12/2020 11:30
We are all actors in this world for the one thing called money. It’s because of this money animals are tortured and killed
Siddhi T.15/12/2020 10:43
check this
Parthasarathi M.15/12/2020 09:54
Maddy ❤️
Vimala D.15/12/2020 02:52
My favorite actor well said ❤👌👍