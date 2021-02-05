back
Actor Shoaib Ibrahim Against The Period Taboo
Have you seen Shoaib Ibrahim's cooking skills? The actor went about doing the housework so his wife Dipika could rest while on her period. 💪
05/02/2021 6:57 AM
- 1.2M
- 24.6K
- 750
530 comments
Vishali A.a day
worth watching girls
Mohanakshi N.2 days
So cute
Ruh D.2 days
Hats of you 🥰
Neha S.3 days
👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
Amtul H.3 days
Bilkul cute couple h or Allah unko slamat b rakhey.muslim honey k natey zaroori ni k in dino ko duniya k samney charcha krtey phiren kuch muamlaat ghr ki hud tk he rahen tu acha h koi sharam koi lihaz b hona chahiye.hm mn or angraizon mn koi tu frq hona chahiye.plz mujhe ye log or inki family bht pasand thy lekin apney 15 saal k betey k samney ye video marey sharam k bnd krna pari.behn bivi beti mn lehaz bht zaroori h.
Markas M.4 days
Thank you brother God bless you 🙏😊
Tajudden A.5 days
👍💐🤝🌹🇮🇳
Bhumi M.5 days
She is very lucky for having such a supportive and caring husband
Sarah M.5 days
Much appreciated 👏👏👏
Roma M.5 days
I can't believe you threw tomatoes with onions 🙄🙄🙄
Asifa S.5 days
❤🙏
Indu5 days
good think
Manisha J.5 days
How sweet...all the husband's.. should show this love specially on that days..so nice...I just like both of u..Deepika nd shoaib...lovely couple
Imran K.5 days
Mujhe v ata daal chawal banane 😌
Sumana C.5 days
Btw who is behind the camera? 😒
CA B.5 days
Reality is u forced ur wife to convert ... Dats ur real face
Lahori A.5 days
Today u earned it
Aniqa T.5 days
Walaikumassalam
Kabita D.5 days
👍👍
Amrita K.5 days
Why they have given that caption...it's wrong... the video content are opposite to it.