Actor Shoaib Ibrahim Against The Period Taboo

Have you seen Shoaib Ibrahim's cooking skills? The actor went about doing the housework so his wife Dipika could rest while on her period. 💪

05/02/2021 6:57 AM
  • 1.2M
  • 750

530 comments

  • Vishali A.
    a day

    worth watching girls

  • Mohanakshi N.
    2 days

    So cute

  • Ruh D.
    2 days

    Hats of you 🥰

  • Neha S.
    3 days

    👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻

  • Amtul H.
    3 days

    Bilkul cute couple h or Allah unko slamat b rakhey.muslim honey k natey zaroori ni k in dino ko duniya k samney charcha krtey phiren kuch muamlaat ghr ki hud tk he rahen tu acha h koi sharam koi lihaz b hona chahiye.hm mn or angraizon mn koi tu frq hona chahiye.plz mujhe ye log or inki family bht pasand thy lekin apney 15 saal k betey k samney ye video marey sharam k bnd krna pari.behn bivi beti mn lehaz bht zaroori h.

  • Markas M.
    4 days

    Thank you brother God bless you 🙏😊

  • Tajudden A.
    5 days

    👍💐🤝🌹🇮🇳

  • Bhumi M.
    5 days

    She is very lucky for having such a supportive and caring husband

  • Sarah M.
    5 days

    Much appreciated 👏👏👏

  • Roma M.
    5 days

    I can't believe you threw tomatoes with onions 🙄🙄🙄

  • Asifa S.
    5 days

    ❤🙏

  • Indu
    5 days

    good think

  • Manisha J.
    5 days

    How sweet...all the husband's.. should show this love specially on that days..so nice...I just like both of u..Deepika nd shoaib...lovely couple

  • Imran K.
    5 days

    Mujhe v ata daal chawal banane 😌

  • Sumana C.
    5 days

    Btw who is behind the camera? 😒

  • CA B.
    5 days

    Reality is u forced ur wife to convert ... Dats ur real face

  • Lahori A.
    5 days

    Today u earned it

  • Aniqa T.
    5 days

    Walaikumassalam

  • Kabita D.
    5 days

    👍👍

  • Amrita K.
    5 days

    Why they have given that caption...it's wrong... the video content are opposite to it.

