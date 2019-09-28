Actress Describes Casting Couch Horrors

Surveen Chawla has had her share of "casting couch" horror stories. \nThanks to PinkVilla for the footage!
Sruti B.12/07/2019 15:50
❤️❤️❤️
Jasmin H.11/30/2019 06:55
Brave women
Dee S.11/28/2019 19:47
Disgusting world ..
Shalu C.11/28/2019 14:43
Why to hide the names ????
Ambreen K.11/25/2019 13:35
Actor sell there face and body.. So if the directors ask them to show thighs its part of the business...
Farheen S.11/23/2019 21:56
I do not understand that these actresses are willing to do bold scenes for the entire world in the film which they tagg it as their "talent" or "performance" and if someone offers them to do the samething in private they call it "harrasment", I mean its the samething you are already doing for the money even reaching out more people then it is expected that people will give you such offers. You cannot overcome that so called harrasment in such situations. Whereas truly understandable for an actress who doesn't do that in her profession either for money and ask for justice if she come across such situation.
Manisha D.11/14/2019 19:42
Seriously are we still talking about IF this issue exists?!!!
Sarun K.11/10/2019 00:51
“Sexist” and “sexual harassment” are two different things BRUT 🤦🏻♂️
Abdul B.11/09/2019 06:17
Great women that’s why the world is beautiful because still there is king of people they give importance to his respect more then money ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Jawad K.11/08/2019 10:36
So technically what she is trying to say is that a lot of actresses have slept with their directors or producers to get a film and this is a fact, but she didnt .
Ali H.11/08/2019 10:05
Hello Director
Hassan C.11/05/2019 21:28
She was a bikini girl in a hindi movie with extreme romantic scenes. What others will expect from her 🤣 rubbish
তৌশি ক.11/01/2019 12:33
She is pretty
Muhammad O.10/30/2019 06:31
Look who's talking.
Syed A.10/28/2019 02:50
watch this
Tariq N.10/27/2019 05:31
Its normal you wante this all stuff..
Dara S.10/26/2019 15:45
i love her hair she is really pretty
Furnima S.10/25/2019 00:36
Disgusting
Amitha P.10/24/2019 13:36
Lppppppppppp
Robert K.10/23/2019 12:17
Today you became successful in acting or earning so started blaming everyone else. To reach this position you dnt care at that time but wat u really care was to be successful n be a part of it. Go to hell.