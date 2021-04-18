back
Adarsh Gourav’s Journey to the Top
“It was kind of like a spy, you know, on a mission.” The White Tiger star Adarsh Gourav opened up to Brut about his lesser-known hobbies, how he prepared for the role and what’s next.
18/04/2021 4:27 PM
Arda M.13 hours
Way better than sallu and all those junkyards garbage of Bollywood..wish you good fortune and happiness
Amman M.14 hours
yaaaaaar
Sridevi S.14 hours
I think he has acted in sridevi's movie Mom also as a negative role.Hope I am not wrong.
Praveen T.15 hours
https://youtu.be/JBbG9op3U-0
Sunil T.17 hours
A bad film but his performance was decent
Pooja A.18 hours
He did a fab job in The White Tiger . He should pursue his career in acting and not in Bollywood . The Bullywood will never accept him being an outstanding talented person . All the best to him
Sana H.19 hours
Anand K.20 hours
The last line just stuck..
Avichal A.20 hours
First I like then then I ❤️
Vaishali R.21 hours
He sure is one fine actor in making
Pranita M.a day
👏Kudos
Ila M.a day
CONGRATULATIONS
Hervé F.a day
Congratulations to this talented Guy 👏🏽
Prashanthi K.a day
Great keep going on mister good luck and best wishes 👌🏼👏🏼
Talha H.a day
Is that a more shitty move then White Tiger on Netflix?
Christopher M.a day
This guy is a fine actor I don't know if he knows that.
Shubh Y.a day
Shut ur mouth
Maira S.a day
this is the boy from asur right? the villain
Rajesh S.a day
Hi 😊
Abhi S.a day
omg he's so handsome