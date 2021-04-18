back

Adarsh Gourav’s Journey to the Top

“It was kind of like a spy, you know, on a mission.” The White Tiger star Adarsh Gourav opened up to Brut about his lesser-known hobbies, how he prepared for the role and what’s next.

18/04/2021 4:27 PM
  • 124.3K
  • 34

24 comments

  • Arda M.
    13 hours

    Way better than sallu and all those junkyards garbage of Bollywood..wish you good fortune and happiness

  • Amman M.
    14 hours

    yaaaaaar

  • Sridevi S.
    14 hours

    I think he has acted in sridevi's movie Mom also as a negative role.Hope I am not wrong.

  • Praveen T.
    15 hours

    https://youtu.be/JBbG9op3U-0

  • Sunil T.
    17 hours

    A bad film but his performance was decent

  • Pooja A.
    18 hours

    He did a fab job in The White Tiger . He should pursue his career in acting and not in Bollywood . The Bullywood will never accept him being an outstanding talented person . All the best to him

  • Sana H.
    19 hours

    A treat to your ears and souls on every Saturday and Sunday..A show bringing people together to inspire and get inspired.. motivational stories, fun chit chat, jokes, food diary, health and fitness, fashion, Entertainment Buzz, Music...https://youtu.be/3Fwhf7ItNJ0

  • Anand K.
    20 hours

    The last line just stuck..

  • Avichal A.
    20 hours

    First I like then then I ❤️

  • Vaishali R.
    21 hours

    He sure is one fine actor in making

  • Pranita M.
    a day

    👏Kudos

  • Ila M.
    a day

    CONGRATULATIONS

  • Hervé F.
    a day

    Congratulations to this talented Guy 👏🏽

  • Prashanthi K.
    a day

    Great keep going on mister good luck and best wishes 👌🏼👏🏼

  • Talha H.
    a day

    Is that a more shitty move then White Tiger on Netflix?

  • Christopher M.
    a day

    This guy is a fine actor I don't know if he knows that.

  • Shubh Y.
    a day

    Shut ur mouth

  • Maira S.
    a day

    this is the boy from asur right? the villain

  • Rajesh S.
    a day

    Hi 😊

  • Abhi S.
    a day

    omg he's so handsome

