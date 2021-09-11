back

Age Is No Bar For This Fitness Icon

He's a viral fitness sensation. And he is 76 years old. Meet Tripat Singh. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

11/09/2021 6:57 AM
Changing India

69 comments

  • Raushan S.
    7 days

    Omg kya baat hai

  • Som S.
    7 days

    Peheli baar dimag ka bhosdaa hua...

  • Manveer S.
    17/09/2021 17:54

    Salute

  • Amit K.
    17/09/2021 16:34

    A billion salutes to you sir for you are the inspiration not only the aged ones but also for the younger generation and you are exactly proving that if a stronger will is there age is just a changing number...👏👏👏👍👍👍🙏🙏🙏

  • Deepak A.
    17/09/2021 16:02

    Grand salute to you sir. Inspired to many youths

  • Jaggi R.
    15/09/2021 09:21

    hatts off singh saab ❤❤

  • Taihur F.
    15/09/2021 09:03

    Tabinda Shamsher just check this out..

  • Sadaf K.
    15/09/2021 08:55

    Truly inspiring 👏🏻👏🏻

  • Namita G.
    15/09/2021 07:28

    Great 👍👍

  • Sonali U.
    15/09/2021 05:13

    Inspiring

  • Kamal G.
    15/09/2021 02:23

    You are an inspiration to senior citizens, Sirji, Thank you🙏

  • کمیل ش.
    14/09/2021 07:49

    Gym ha karakh

  • Govind S.
    14/09/2021 07:17

    Love the spirit of this old man Hats off to him

  • Peter R.
    14/09/2021 04:44

    Let's do it Tommy 😀👍😂

  • Anu K.
    13/09/2021 16:49

    Inspiration for everyone

  • Usha Y.
    13/09/2021 15:09

    Inspirational....for everyone

  • Gajanan B.
    13/09/2021 06:47

    Inspirational!

  • Mans A.
    13/09/2021 06:40

    What an inspiration 😊

  • Anand B.
    13/09/2021 01:29

    Baghaaa!

  • Sarosh K.
    13/09/2021 00:20

    Good inspiration.