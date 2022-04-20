back

Aishwarya and Abhishek: Good friends, great partners

The love story of Aishwarya and Abhishek on their 15th wedding anniversary. 💖🎂🤵🏻‍♂️👰🏻‍♀️🍿

20/04/2022 11:54 AM
17 comments

  • Mala M.
    10 hours

    Bored story

  • Nisha P.
    13 hours

    I dont care aishwarya rai face is beuitful because she have got plastic surgery and injection on her face already

  • Sanchari B.
    a day

    Have a awesome congratulations

  • Sanchari B.
    a day

    You both are the razjotok

  • Abdul H.
    2 days

    Congratulations

  • Angela P.
    2 days

    boycott

  • Angela P.
    2 days

    she was busy warming Salman that time

  • Shahreen S.
    2 days

    She married dis flop boy and turned him into a well-known face!

  • Brut India
    2 days

    He didn't like how loud she was. She didn't like how quiet he was. And then they fell in love. This is the story of Kajol and Ajay:

  • Ayo S.
    2 days

    This lady has shown and proof to me that trust is the key in trading at first I started seeing posts on how individual get paid then I decided to invest for the first time on her platform and to my greatest surprise when my payment was due I made my first withdrawal successful not once not twice..contact her with the name below for more details. 👇👇👇👇

  • Priyanka B.
    2 days

    Who cares?!

  • Abhishek B.
    2 days

    Aapka aur hamara ‘love story’ ka definitions different hoga bhaiyya.

  • Kshitija V.
    2 days

    Means it's all because of bobby

  • Jay P.
    2 days

    Mismatch

  • Komal A.
    2 days

    ❤️

  • Prakash P.
    2 days

    Congratulations 🎊

  • Abdul K.
    2 days

    Lord Bobby Manifested

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

