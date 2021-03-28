back
AK Vs AK On Women In Bollywood
Being paid equally, being boxed into the same roles, finding work after giving birth... Actors Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap discuss how to change women's roles in Bollywood on Kareena Kapoor Khan's show, What Women Want. Thanks to Filmy Mirchi for the footage!
28/03/2021 4:27 PM
96 comments
Jitesh P.7 hours
An actress who has been into item songs projecting ladies as an object is giving gyaan on female equality. Wow!! I have enough of women idols in my life whom I can't even compare with this dumb lady. Focus in the real world guys. Ye actor log toh kisi bhi tuchche roles ke liye kuch bhi kar sakte hain screen pe. Hypocrisy ki bhi hadd hoti hai yar.
Khan A.21 hours
Men get paid more than women mostly because they are generating greater revenue. And most of the times some women are generating6 more revenue and they are paid more. It's not about men vs women. Its all about how much revenue you are creating.
Tonima I.a day
I’m glad that anurag brought up the bottom up approach where kareena keeps pushing about only “actresses” in terms of equal pay and attention !
Hajra K.2 days
James T.2 days
An anil Kapoor said.. All female don't want to work alone.. Like kangana... She is brave. Other are just working with superstar. Queen of bollywood is kangana.
Astha M.2 days
This is harsh reality of almost every industry .. if girl is married it makes her less deserving,incompetent in comparison to men ..ppl actually doubt about her ability to handle her career but not in case of men though he is also going through the same responsibilities adjustments.... they talk about equality or equal pay but thr is difference between speech and action
Soumya B.2 days
Heroin koi vi chalegi,par hum to picture Hero ke lia hi dekhna jate hain.
KC M.3 days
Hypocrisy
Sanny R.3 days
Aur v bahut super women hai yeh brut madarchod ko kareena se hi suggestions lena jaruri hai kya 😁🖕🖕🖕
Rubina P.3 days
S J.3 days
Jyoti G.3 days
Sofia N.3 days
If dats the case why don't you support Kangana ranaut. She is outspoken thats why you all boycotted her. Unnecessary drama..
Sravya R.3 days
Anurag is so many levels apart from these two clowns!
Nero K.3 days
Raul R.3 days
So these guys are speaking about equality in our country. It can be quite sarcastic though where you need male actors like khan's doing the business movies to run the industry and less money coming from female oriented roles or the part or the same about giving women equal importance in mainstream movies. Seriously do they think it will really work. All the while they are importing so many white women from abroad and giving them payment slab salary of Indian actresses....and they say it's for international exposures. Really pathetic 🤣. And these guys are actually acting and pretending that they care about such things happening, while nothing is really happening to support such cause. Hippocracy ke BHI Seema hothi Hain.
Shri4 days
Bollywood is 95 percent copycat from western. Real acting as art is very rare now a days in bollywood. More than these so called labelled actors and actresses roadside show people are doing perfectly. Sometimes co- stars are also much more artistic than these starkids who call them as actors.
Amits H.4 days
Hello queen of Nepo where was your dirty mouth when SSR died. You don't let others to get leading roles what about it. Get lost
Anjali N.4 days
Does this stupid show of hers getting so popular? This whole 10 min conversation is so fake. Where in Bollywood mainstream do women/men do any acting? If it comes to parallel cinema and regional cinema I agree- like Shabana Azmi, Nandita Das, movies like Fire , water way back in late 90's, where they should have been paid more than men..recently the Vidya Balan movies too, rest nepo kids like Kareena, what brilliance have they showcased in terms of acting? I am sure Brut takes a lot of money... Kareena is making a fool of herself and proving it then and again she has no brains by doing these fake interviews
Dan K.4 days
Brut India why am I getting g bombarded with spoiled bollywood stooges who have destroyed Indian cinema...please shut bollywood down and share the usual sensible stuff