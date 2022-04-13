back
Alia and Ranbir: A Bollywood love story
Alexa, please play a mushy Bollywood song because this is a love story of two actors who are about to get a perfect Bollywood ending.
13/04/2022 1:23 PMupdated: 13/04/2022 1:25 PM
749 comments
Shatabdi D.12 hours
Dhoper kirton
Iman S.20 hours
Looookkk she was 11 🌚
Zainab N.20 hours
Deepika kidhar gayi is sab mein?😂
SuLaiman Z.a day
All bulshit They had bad relationship with many if alia not ranbir difently had
Anum R.a day
if love k lia kaya kaya karna parhta hai had a face🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂🙂🙃
Tapashreea day
Really they lieing ...creating a story so easily ....even they are not perfect. Even they re not doing anything worthy...making foolish to audience so easily ...yeah thays their job actually....
Aratrika D.a day
We are least interested....
Cathreena day
My favourite bollywood couple too you. I wish again Alia Bhatt ❤️🥰 and Ranbir ❤️🥰🤝💐 God bless you both of them loads of love and happiness together 👍🤝🤝🤝 happy for newly married couples,🥰🥰🥰
Parijat T.a day
Hum toh yeh sab soch hi nehi pate ki crush kaise life partner ho jata hain 😑😑😂😂
Sumaya H.2 days
Se is damn lucky🙂🙂🙂🙂
Anika T.2 days
At that age (11) I used to play sports with my cousins and my mother used to feed me rice🙂 absolutely there was no ideas about these things....also could not think about these🥴
Prashamsha B.3 days
Its fine.!wait, why am I laughing?😂😂
Jalpa S.3 days
🥰
Tenzin Y.3 days
Kya Faltu kahani bana rha h
عمر ا.3 days
Jhooti
Aartie M.3 days
Mahesh Byatt is a sicko
AliFiza B.3 days
katrina ny acha rasta bana dya tha Alia baji k lye 😭😂😂😂😂😂
Amrita R.3 days
Stop giving bullshit
Aisha K.3 days
beautiful isn't it❤️😭
Hansi P.4 days
What about deepika 🥴