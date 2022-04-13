back

Alia and Ranbir: A Bollywood love story

Alexa, please play a mushy Bollywood song because this is a love story of two actors who are about to get a perfect Bollywood ending.

749 comments

  • Shatabdi D.
    12 hours

    Dhoper kirton

  • Iman S.
    20 hours

    Looookkk she was 11 🌚

  • Zainab N.
    20 hours

    Deepika kidhar gayi is sab mein?😂

  • SuLaiman Z.
    a day

    All bulshit They had bad relationship with many if alia not ranbir difently had

  • Anum R.
    a day

    if love k lia kaya kaya karna parhta hai had a face🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂🙂🙃

  • Tapashree
    a day

    Really they lieing ...creating a story so easily ....even they are not perfect. Even they re not doing anything worthy...making foolish to audience so easily ...yeah thays their job actually....

  • Aratrika D.
    a day

    We are least interested....

  • Cathreen
    a day

    My favourite bollywood couple too you. I wish again Alia Bhatt ❤️🥰 and Ranbir ❤️🥰🤝💐 God bless you both of them loads of love and happiness together 👍🤝🤝🤝 happy for newly married couples,🥰🥰🥰

  • Parijat T.
    a day

    Hum toh yeh sab soch hi nehi pate ki crush kaise life partner ho jata hain 😑😑😂😂

  • Sumaya H.
    2 days

    Se is damn lucky🙂🙂🙂🙂

  • Anika T.
    2 days

    At that age (11) I used to play sports with my cousins and my mother used to feed me rice🙂 absolutely there was no ideas about these things....also could not think about these🥴

  • Prashamsha B.
    3 days

    Its fine.!wait, why am I laughing?😂😂

  • Jalpa S.
    3 days

    🥰

  • Tenzin Y.
    3 days

    Kya Faltu kahani bana rha h

  • عمر ا.
    3 days

    Jhooti

  • Aartie M.
    3 days

    Mahesh Byatt is a sicko

  • AliFiza B.
    3 days

    katrina ny acha rasta bana dya tha Alia baji k lye 😭😂😂😂😂😂

  • Amrita R.
    3 days

    Stop giving bullshit

  • Aisha K.
    3 days

    beautiful isn't it❤️😭

  • Hansi P.
    4 days

    What about deepika 🥴

