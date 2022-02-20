back
Alia Bhatt: From star kid to superstar
Stereotyped as a dimwitted celebrity child with little or no potential, she morphed into one of Bollywood's best, most successful, female leads. Who is she? 🌟
20/02/2022 4:27 PM
- 167.5K
- 602
- 36
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
33 comments
Asanka R.11 hours
She didn't baged her debut film, KJo put that in her bag. 😁
May J.2 days
How much did you get paid by bollywood mafia brut ? Why do you always show fake news ?
Nimmi K.3 days
She is what she is because of her grandfather. Idiot actress
Anil N.4 days
Joke of the day 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Panyum A.4 days
instead of showing her please do show real talent like Nawaj uddin siddique or Pankaj Tripathi....they are real gem of Bollywood industry... zero talent if her father wasn't a producer or director then she would be casted as side dancer or side role...
Joy D.4 days
Paid promotions only typical Brut 👏👏👏👏👏👏
Sayma S.4 days
why there is no news abt harsh jab woh muskan thi tab toh boht news dala ab kya hua brut islam
Haroon I.4 days
Brut india promoting alia for the upcoming Gangubai ❓
Gautam S.5 days
Stars will born from stars COMMON MAN can't this is family and Bollywood business politics also same our duty is to worship and spend money to watch movies SHAME on us
Zubair A.5 days
https://youtu.be/zx0PzKKGmr8
Chinky S.5 days
She is a superb actress 🔥
Abbas S.5 days
Another great withdrawals today!! Really appreciate what you have done for me, you're the best and I promise to always spread your good deals 👉 Lucas Pedro
Panyum A.5 days
Just an example of nepotism
Mahak K.5 days
Bhat's father smooches his own daughter, threatens 's mother Rabiya Khan Ji of dire consequences if she raised voice for , & is involved in the MURDER of . Her step brother is part of 26/11 Mumbai Blasts & here people are watching her movies & giving her all the attention. GHANGHOR KALYUG!!!! Prayers for DIVINE .
Sam W.5 days
I liked her in Dear Zindagi - she had real on screen chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan. ❤️
Sangkap C.5 days
It was fame and money influenced
Raihan S.5 days
When I saw Alia Bhatt in the movie "student of the year," I thought she is another talentless pretty face just here because of her last name. I couldn't have been more wrong. She Blossomed into the finest movie actress of her generation. Looking forward to more amazing performances from her.
Samriddh S.5 days
So how much did Mahesh Babu payed to Brut?
Bhushan S.5 days
Brut you are so predictable nowadays
Ravish S.5 days
She is not a star and hated by all the indians