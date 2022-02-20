back

Alia Bhatt: From star kid to superstar

Stereotyped as a dimwitted celebrity child with little or no potential, she morphed into one of Bollywood's best, most successful, female leads. Who is she? 🌟

20/02/2022 4:27 PM
  • 167.5K
  • 36

33 comments

  • Asanka R.
    11 hours

    She didn't baged her debut film, KJo put that in her bag. 😁

  • May J.
    2 days

    How much did you get paid by bollywood mafia brut ? Why do you always show fake news ?

  • Nimmi K.
    3 days

    She is what she is because of her grandfather. Idiot actress

  • Anil N.
    4 days

    Joke of the day 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Panyum A.
    4 days

    instead of showing her please do show real talent like Nawaj uddin siddique or Pankaj Tripathi....they are real gem of Bollywood industry... zero talent if her father wasn't a producer or director then she would be casted as side dancer or side role...

  • Joy D.
    4 days

    Paid promotions only typical Brut 👏👏👏👏👏👏

  • Sayma S.
    4 days

    why there is no news abt harsh jab woh muskan thi tab toh boht news dala ab kya hua brut islam

  • Haroon I.
    4 days

    Brut india promoting alia for the upcoming Gangubai ❓

  • Gautam S.
    5 days

    Stars will born from stars COMMON MAN can't this is family and Bollywood business politics also same our duty is to worship and spend money to watch movies SHAME on us

  • Zubair A.
    5 days

    https://youtu.be/zx0PzKKGmr8

  • Chinky S.
    5 days

    She is a superb actress 🔥

  • Abbas S.
    5 days

    Another great withdrawals today!! Really appreciate what you have done for me, you're the best and I promise to always spread your good deals 👉 Lucas Pedro

  • Panyum A.
    5 days

    Just an example of nepotism

  • Mahak K.
    5 days

    Bhat's father smooches his own daughter, threatens 's mother Rabiya Khan Ji of dire consequences if she raised voice for , & is involved in the MURDER of . Her step brother is part of 26/11 Mumbai Blasts & here people are watching her movies & giving her all the attention. GHANGHOR KALYUG!!!! Prayers for DIVINE .

  • Sam W.
    5 days

    I liked her in Dear Zindagi - she had real on screen chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan. ❤️

  • Sangkap C.
    5 days

    It was fame and money influenced

  • Raihan S.
    5 days

    When I saw Alia Bhatt in the movie "student of the year," I thought she is another talentless pretty face just here because of her last name. I couldn't have been more wrong. She Blossomed into the finest movie actress of her generation. Looking forward to more amazing performances from her.

  • Samriddh S.
    5 days

    So how much did Mahesh Babu payed to Brut?

  • Bhushan S.
    5 days

    Brut you are so predictable nowadays

  • Ravish S.
    5 days

    She is not a star and hated by all the indians

