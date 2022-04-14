back

All the big Kapoor weddings in one place

Before Ranbir-Alia, the love stories that turned into famous Kapoor weddings. 🤩💍🍿

14/04/2022 1:27 PM
  • 877.3K
  • 30

23 comments

  • Kadi-Bonde K.
    6 days

    No idea who they all but thanks to this video clip I have now amassed knowledge of information I will never use in my life For this I thank thee

  • Sahadat R.
    6 days

    বলদ নায়ক।

  • Kakoli R.
    6 days

    By the way Alia & Ranbir is Mismatched couple .. Can't agree with those people who are admiring this that they are soo called sweet couple

  • Saira B.
    6 days

    Nothing like the old Kapoors. 🌹🌹🌹🌹

  • Naseem K.
    6 days

    Sshowing off

  • Naseem K.
    6 days

    Playing with money the cud build school hosp ashram in the name of rishi instead of doing all this pity

  • Madhumita G.
    6 days

    Faltu all.

  • Nilanjana S.
    7 days

    The legendary Kapoor's🥺❤️

  • Rakesh K.
    7 days

    Geeta bali ji bilkul sridevi jese lagti h

  • Zana H.
    7 days

    Missing sashi kapoor

  • Hira A.
    7 days

    Selfish dirty proud ND arrogant family

  • Nisha P.
    15/04/2022 09:32

    Neetu singh face is not beauitful because she married rishi kappor because he looked handsome and his beauitful family but i am not stupid myself

  • Irawati M.
    15/04/2022 06:38

    Faltu

  • Anandakrishnan V.
    15/04/2022 05:18

    You have missed raj kapoor and Shashi Kapoor

  • Rohit K.
    15/04/2022 04:00

    Brut Alia Teri behen aur Ranbir Tera jija hai jo unka story dikha raha hai chtutya...

  • Sumon B.
    15/04/2022 00:05

    Excellent!!! Maybe isbaar UPSC mai aa jaye ek-aadha question is topic par

  • Brut India
    14/04/2022 22:34

    Is Alia and Ranbir's story the perfect Bollywood story? Watch here: https://fb.watch/cnGpX2nn4k/

  • Yusuf A.
    14/04/2022 19:33

    Very informative! Thank you for improving my knowledge in history!

  • Sunny S.
    14/04/2022 18:54

    Not interested ...who gives a flying fu*k about these things..

  • ER K.
    14/04/2022 17:01

    😂

