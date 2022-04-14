Lara Dutta's Favourite Word Rhymes With "Duck"
Four special moments from Alia and Ranbir’s wedding
Mandira Bedi Has No Time For Trolls
All the big Kapoor weddings in one place
Ranbir Kapoor And Rajeev Masand In Conversation
Alia and Ranbir: A Bollywood love story
No idea who they all but thanks to this video clip I have now amassed knowledge of information I will never use in my life
For this I thank thee
বলদ নায়ক।
By the way Alia & Ranbir is Mismatched couple .. Can't agree with those people who are admiring this that they are soo called sweet couple
Nothing like the old Kapoors. 🌹🌹🌹🌹
Sshowing off
Playing with money the cud build school hosp ashram in the name of rishi instead of doing all this pity
Faltu all.
The legendary Kapoor's🥺❤️
Geeta bali ji bilkul sridevi jese lagti h
Missing sashi kapoor
Selfish dirty proud ND arrogant family
Neetu singh face is not beauitful because she married rishi kappor because he looked handsome and his beauitful family but i am not stupid myself
Faltu
You have missed raj kapoor and Shashi Kapoor
Brut Alia Teri behen aur Ranbir Tera jija hai jo unka story dikha raha hai chtutya...
Excellent!!! Maybe isbaar UPSC mai aa jaye ek-aadha question is topic par
Is Alia and Ranbir's story the perfect Bollywood story? Watch here:
https://fb.watch/cnGpX2nn4k/
Very informative! Thank you for improving my knowledge in history!
Not interested ...who gives a flying fu*k about these things..
😂
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
23 comments
Kadi-Bonde K.6 days
No idea who they all but thanks to this video clip I have now amassed knowledge of information I will never use in my life For this I thank thee
Sahadat R.6 days
বলদ নায়ক।
Kakoli R.6 days
By the way Alia & Ranbir is Mismatched couple .. Can't agree with those people who are admiring this that they are soo called sweet couple
Saira B.6 days
Nothing like the old Kapoors. 🌹🌹🌹🌹
Naseem K.6 days
Sshowing off
Naseem K.6 days
Playing with money the cud build school hosp ashram in the name of rishi instead of doing all this pity
Madhumita G.6 days
Faltu all.
Nilanjana S.7 days
The legendary Kapoor's🥺❤️
Rakesh K.7 days
Geeta bali ji bilkul sridevi jese lagti h
Zana H.7 days
Missing sashi kapoor
Hira A.7 days
Selfish dirty proud ND arrogant family
Nisha P.15/04/2022 09:32
Neetu singh face is not beauitful because she married rishi kappor because he looked handsome and his beauitful family but i am not stupid myself
Irawati M.15/04/2022 06:38
Faltu
Anandakrishnan V.15/04/2022 05:18
You have missed raj kapoor and Shashi Kapoor
Rohit K.15/04/2022 04:00
Brut Alia Teri behen aur Ranbir Tera jija hai jo unka story dikha raha hai chtutya...
Sumon B.15/04/2022 00:05
Excellent!!! Maybe isbaar UPSC mai aa jaye ek-aadha question is topic par
Brut India14/04/2022 22:34
Is Alia and Ranbir's story the perfect Bollywood story? Watch here: https://fb.watch/cnGpX2nn4k/
Yusuf A.14/04/2022 19:33
Very informative! Thank you for improving my knowledge in history!
Sunny S.14/04/2022 18:54
Not interested ...who gives a flying fu*k about these things..
ER K.14/04/2022 17:01
😂