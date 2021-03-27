back

Ananya Panday On Being Skinny-Shamed

Ananya Panday experienced trolling and comments about her body even before she became an actress. She spoke to Bollywood Bubble about how she deals with it.

27/03/2021 2:57 PM
183 comments

  • Sandy S.
    3 hours

    fast forward 1:40 and watch

  • Gautami G.
    8 hours

    True 💯😒

  • Shruti M.
    a day

    try this.. u would nail it..😂😂

  • K M.
    a day

    Second dumbo actress after sonam

  • SongBird G.
    a day

    Super irrigating 🤭🤭

  • Alka I.
    a day

    "I feel like" too!

  • Muntaha B.
    2 days

    Feels like she is talking about my experience

  • Řîťéśh Ś.
    2 days

    So very cute 🌻❤🌻

  • Kingislam K.
    2 days

    Love 💕 you annanya

  • Rimly S.
    2 days

    I feel like......I feel like.....ohhhh sorry.....so sad to Know about your struggles....I feel like....you r sooooooo strong.

  • Maksuda A.
    2 days

    Most Importantly "DUMB HEAD"! She is justifying her stupidity by complaining about body shaming but gurl you miss the most important part of human body that is " BRAIN"!

  • Sanny R.
    3 days

    Maa chudao 🖕

  • Riya A.
    3 days

    Truly amazing. Really love her

  • Dipanjan G.
    3 days

    Lol

  • Janu P.
    3 days

    Calling chicken legs doesn't hurt more compare to called looks like pigs..anyway..body shaming is in our society and all human beings should be grateful that this body doesn't even belong to us. We just need to take care what's inside will outshine us. Be a good person inside out..u will still look amazing.

  • Rajshri G.
    3 days

    Dumb n self obsessed...no idea of the real world

  • Maisha K.
    3 days

    aha what a struggle 🙃

  • Gulelala M.
    3 days

    Still struggling like u

  • Mansi M.
    3 days

    People here commenting sh!t about her and then talking about mental health. 🙄

  • Manish D.
    3 days

    Anchor is more meetha than kaju katli

