Anthony Bourdain's Life Story

Before he became a celebrity chef and globetrotting TV host who inspired people around the world, Anthony Bourdain struggled for years.

06/13/2018 10:35 AM
193 comments

  • DA M.
    08/11/2019 20:15

    Loved his show.. the one he filmed in Beirut was phenomenal...

  • Mel S.
    08/06/2019 10:13

    should of stuck his head in the oven ......

  • Christopher M.
    08/05/2019 15:43

    Miss that guy...

  • Paul E.
    07/02/2019 21:36

    Hero worship him

  • Laila E.
    07/02/2019 18:14

    Just love this man...so sad he killed himself.. .amazing, loving, legend. ❤

  • Brenda V.
    07/02/2019 02:44

    I really miss seeing his show.. was an awesome storyteller and always wanted to just hang out with him.

  • Shah Z.
    07/01/2019 14:29

    Thanks for taking us on your trips around the world. My 2 favorite episodes were, grabbing a beer with President Obama in Vietnam and going to my birth country of Iran. A kind soul that left us way too soon. R.I.P.🙏❤️😪🍷

  • Christine B.
    07/01/2019 12:52

    Cool guy ,great story teller, great chef. Wished I could have hung out with him. I'm so sorry he's gone.

  • Abram T.
    07/01/2019 12:03

    It wasn't suicide. He was murdered so he wouldn't rat out the politicians involved in the pedo-ring.

  • Cindy D.
    07/01/2019 11:23

    RIP 😢🙏

  • Edilbert V.
    07/01/2019 03:21

    El mejor de los mejores Antony Bourdain 😭😭😭

  • Jon G.
    07/01/2019 03:20

    I just hope hes getting the rest he deserves. He is definitely missed

  • Greg G.
    07/01/2019 03:20

    Very angry he left us but he’s still my hero.

  • Stephany C.
    07/01/2019 03:20

    Awww I miss him😢

  • Rob M.
    07/01/2019 03:19

    R.I.Paradise brother

  • Jason M.
    07/01/2019 03:19

    Its never to late to hit!

  • Jason M.
    07/01/2019 03:19

    Man i loved this guy!

  • Olga L.
    07/01/2019 03:18

    Loved watching his show he was grate! RIP😔

  • Burak O.
    07/01/2019 03:18

    I miss him :(

  • Ian S.
    07/01/2019 03:17

    Probably my number one dude to drink with. Such a shame.