Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shame litterer

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma slammed a man for littering on the street, in Mumbai. 🚮

06/19/2018 6:10 AM
  • 1.1m
  • 969

Bollywood and Beyond

894 comments

  • Shanti S.
    07/25/2018 12:58

    Very good

  • Abul K.
    07/10/2018 18:44

    On screwn chumma chaati aur gandgi machaney wali road pe nazar rakhey huye bhaand h saali aur iska pati to chutya h sala cricket pe dhyaan de lodo

  • Abul K.
    07/10/2018 18:43

    Ye dono shaadi k baad chutya gye h

  • Sujit K.
    07/01/2018 17:39

    Anushka randi aur Virat uska Bhadwa

  • Sujit K.
    07/01/2018 17:38

    Anushka ki picture dekhne Koi Bhi Nahi Jana

  • Sujit K.
    07/01/2018 17:37

    Armaan Singh Anushka ko chodne aya tha lagta hai koi bhi Sardar Anushka ki picture dekhne nahi Jayega

  • Sujit K.
    07/01/2018 17:35

    Koi bhi Hindu Anushka ki picture dekhne Jana Nahi

  • Sujit K.
    07/01/2018 17:35

    Anushka Sharma is randi ki Hamare Hindu bhai log Ne abhi jo picture aa rahi hai wo dekhne jane ka nahi is randi ko Shahrukh Khan Ne Kaha se kaha lake Bitha Diya

  • Bidyananda S.
    06/26/2018 11:35

    Duniya mat shudharo

  • Harry B.
    06/26/2018 09:49

    Alll for fu%@ing publicity 😂

  • AkShat R.
    06/26/2018 07:37

    Abb movies tw mil nhi rhi tw videos hi bnake daaldi..desh ki itni chinta h anushka ko tw apne virat ko kbi puchey ki wo rcb se kyu khelta jiska owner desh ka itna pesa leke bhaga hua h..

  • Sakib Z.
    06/26/2018 07:28

    Y did virat filmed it....i guess for publicity...my foot virat and anushka

  • Pradip K.
    06/26/2018 06:51

    very duty speech

  • Fung S.
    06/26/2018 06:47

    Lol...publicity stunt..!! 😂 I appreciate the work but not the process.. What if we show her middle finger and film it and then share it..?? Is that ok..?

  • Rehman S.
    06/26/2018 06:44

    Now she never gonna do this again 😂

  • Vinayak K.
    06/26/2018 06:38

    just want to know one thing.. Anushka Ne Itna lecturer Diya usko.. Kabhi Na Kabhi Toh usne bhi road pe kachra fake hi hoga mujhe lagta hai usko Itna overreact Karne Ki Zaroorat nahi thi feeling bad for that guy

  • Azzu S.
    06/26/2018 06:30

    i think, instead of slamming him in public. she should have taken out the garbage out of road , on her own. that would have made a better impact and would have made that guy feel guilty.. why make someone feel shamed by slamming them in public, when u can actually win then by good gestures..

  • Vibhor P.
    06/26/2018 06:22

    What's the need for recording the incident? She could have told him casually also but virat preferred to record video and post online. Just for getting publicity. Hope virat doesn't throw garbage during England tour which he did last time.

  • Antony S.
    06/26/2018 06:21

    Mad girl....just doing populer herself that's all

  • Nikhil P.
    06/26/2018 06:06

    Kuch log kah rahe h ki anushka ne publicity k lia kia lekin uske paas publicity ki kami ni h usne bataya h ki hmm bi gandagi faila n se roke